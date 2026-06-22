Leerink Partners Expands Oncology Research Team with Addition of Asthika Goonewardene

BOSTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leerink Partners, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare, today announced that Asthika Goonewardene has joined the Firm as Senior Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering Oncology. Mr. Goonewardene will be based in Leerink Partners' Miami office and will report to Jim Kelly, Director of Equity Research.

Mr. Goonewardene brings nearly two decades of experience analyzing the biotechnology sector, with deep expertise across cancer therapeutics, immuno-oncology, cell therapy, and emerging biotechnology platforms. He joins Leerink Partners from Truist Securities, where he served as a Managing Director and Senior Biotechnology Analyst. Prior to Truist, he was a Senior Biotechnology Analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, leading coverage of the global biotechnology sector. Earlier in his career, he held research and consulting roles focused on biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovation.

"Asthika is a highly respected biotechnology analyst with a strong track record of identifying emerging trends and providing differentiated insights across the oncology landscape," said Jim Kelly. "As innovation in cancer therapeutics continues to accelerate, his deep scientific understanding, extensive network of key opinion leaders, and sector expertise will further strengthen our research platform and enhance the value we provide to institutional investors and corporate clients."

In this role, Mr. Goonewardene will focus on publicly traded oncology companies and emerging therapeutic technologies, providing investors with comprehensive research and analysis across one of healthcare's most dynamic and rapidly evolving sectors.

"Leerink Partners has built the industry's premier healthcare research platform and a reputation for delivering high-quality, differentiated insights to investors," said Mr. Goonewardene. "I am excited to join the Firm's talented research team and help clients navigate one of the most innovative and rapidly evolving periods in oncology."

To learn more, visit: https://www.leerink.com/.

About Leerink Partners LLC

Leerink Partners LLC is a highly specialized healthcare investment bank with a legacy of excellence in the financial industry. The Firm's experienced team delivers innovative advisory solutions, capital raising expertise, and unique insights to empower clients to achieve their strategic objectives. Since inception the Firm has advised on $85 billion, helped clients raise over $220 billion, and has established itself as a trusted partner to healthcare companies and their investors. The Firm is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

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SOURCE Leerink Partners