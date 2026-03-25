Leerink Appoints Stephen Sands as Senior Advisor

BOSTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leerink Intermediate Holdings, the parent company of Leerink Partners, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare, today announced the appointment of Stephen Sands as Senior Advisor.

Stephen brings more than three decades of strategic and financial advisory experience in the biopharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. He formerly served as Chairman of the Global Healthcare Group and Vice Chairman of Investment Banking at Lazard, where he advised senior executives and boards on transformative transactions and strategic initiatives globally.

Prior to Lazard, Stephen was a Partner in the healthcare practice at McKinsey & Company. He has also co-founded and served on the boards of several life sciences companies and currently serves as a board member for Bicycle Therapeutics and Recordati.

"Stephen is one of the most respected advisors in our space," said Jeff Leerink, Chairman and CEO of Leerink Partners. "His judgment, experience, and relationships will be a meaningful asset as we continue to invest in our platform, explore principal investment opportunities, and advance key strategic priorities."

In this newly created role, Stephen will advise Leerink's leadership team on strategic initiatives, long-term growth priorities, and the exploration of complementary business activities across the platform. By evaluating opportunities to provide additional products and services alongside the Firm's advisory services, he will help assess new avenues for value creation for both clients and investors.

"It's a pleasure to work with Jeff, whom I've known for many years, as well as the senior management team," said Stephen Sands. "I have tremendous respect for what the team has built at Leerink. I look forward to exploring opportunities to expand the Firm's suite of capabilities that supplement its established advisory and sector expertise."

To learn more, visit: https://www.leerink.com/.

About Leerink Partners LLC

Leerink Partners LLC is a highly specialized healthcare investment bank with a legacy of excellence in the financial industry. The Firm's experienced team delivers innovative advisory solutions, capital raising expertise, and unique insights to empower clients to achieve their strategic objectives. Since inception, the Firm has advised on over $75 billion, helped clients raise over $205 billion, and has established itself as a trusted partner to healthcare companies and their investors. The Firm is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Leerink Partners LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leerink Intermediate Holdings LLC.

Leerink Partners

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Prosek Partners for Leerink Partners

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SOURCE Leerink Partners