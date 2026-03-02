Lee's Air, Plumbing, & Heating Appoints Derek Franks as Chief Operating Officer

FRESNO, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee's Air, Plumbing, & Heating today announced the appointment of Derek Franks as Chief Operating Officer. Franks brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience in operations, strategic growth, partnerships, and organizational development.

Franks joins Lee's following a distinguished career with the Fresno Grizzlies, where he most recently served as President and General Manager. Since joining the organization in 2004 as an intern, he advanced through leadership roles and played a key role in transforming Chukchansi Park into a year-round destination for sports and community events.

During his tenure, Franks led the organization through ownership transitions, major stadium improvements, and expanded special events and community partnerships. He worked closely with city leaders, local businesses, and national partners to strengthen relationships and build a high-performance culture.

In 2018, the Grizzlies received Minor League Baseball's prestigious Bob Freitas Award, recognizing excellence in operations and community engagement.

"Derek's proven leadership, operational discipline, and ability to build strong teams make him an outstanding addition to our executive team," said Damon Bromagem, CEO of Lee's Air, Heating & Plumbing.

As COO, Franks will oversee daily operations, strategic planning, team development, and continued market growth, focusing on strengthening systems and elevating customer experience across the region.

"I'm honored to join Lee's Air, Heating & Plumbing at such an exciting time," said Franks. "I look forward to working with the team to support continued growth and deliver exceptional service to the communities we serve."

Founded in 1981, Lee's Air, Plumbing & Heating is a trusted home and commercial services company serving Central and Northern California, including Fresno, Sacramento, and surrounding communities. For more than four decades, homeowners and businesses have relied on Lee's Air for expert HVAC and plumbing solutions delivered with professionalism and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. CL#635355

Contact:

Josue Solis

Marketing Department

[email protected]

Office: 559-227-9569

www.leesair.com

SOURCE Lee's Air, Plumbing, & Heating