Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Named an Official Partner of the Cincinnati Bengals

The multiyear partnership brings Lee's famous chicken to Paycor Stadium

as the brand celebrates its 60th anniversary

CINCINNATI, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning this football season, Bengals fans can enjoy famous hand-breaded chicken strips from Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken at branded concession stands located in both the north and south end zones of Paycor Stadium. The multiyear partnership will also come to life at participating Lee's locations across Ohio and Kentucky, where guests will see Bengals-themed branding and promotions throughout the season.

As an Official Chicken Partner of the Cincinnati Bengals, Lee's will serve its famous hand-breaded chicken strips and potato wedges throughout the season, bringing one of Ohio's favorite chicken brands to the game day experience at Paycor Stadium.

"As we celebrate 60 years of serving our famous chicken, this partnership brings together two iconic Ohio brands as ONE FAMOUS TEAM," said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. "It's a bold step for our brand and a great opportunity to share our new look and the same great food with even more people. We couldn't be more excited to be part of the game day experience for Bengals fans this season."

The Bengals partnership reflects Lee's commitment to reaching new guests while building on the 60-year legacy that has made the brand a favorite for generations. As Lee's continues to grow and evolve, partnerships like this help introduce more people to the brand while reinforcing the quality, hospitality and recipes that have defined Lee's for six decades.

"Lee's has been serving Ohio families for generations, making them a natural fit for the Bengals," said John Helmle, Chief Financial & Commercial Officer of the Cincinnati Bengals. "Food is an important part of the game day experience, and we're proud to partner with an iconic Ohio brand to give fans another great local favorite to enjoy throughout the season."

Additional details about in-restaurant promotions and fan opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks. Bengals fans can follow Lee's on Facebook and Instagram to be the first to hear what's coming next.

Fans can continue enjoying Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken beyond game day by downloading the Lee's app and joining Lee's Famous Rewards. New members receive $5 off their next purchase of $15 or more, along with exclusive offers available only to rewards members.

About Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken

For 60 years, Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never-frozen chicken. Lee's has been recognized for four years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Award. Today, there are more than 130 Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.

Media Contact:

Brianne Badenjki

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SOURCE Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken