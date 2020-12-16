Lee's Sandwiches Offers Free Coffee and Croissants to Thank Front-Line Responders

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the recent increase of Covid-19 throughout the U.S., Lee's Sandwiches International, Inc. announced that it will offer free brewed coffee & butter croissants to all front-line heroes, at participating Lee's Sandwiches stores for a month starting December 18, 2020 to continue to support frontline responders who have been fighting diligently and courageously.

"Lee's Sandwiches recognizes the immense sacrifices, vital efforts and commitment of all frontline workers protecting our communities against Covid-19," said Mr. Chieu Le, CEO of Lee's Sandwiches International, Inc. "Due to the overwhelming turnout for our free 'Appreciation Meals' provided in May, we hope to continue to show our deep gratitude with a cup of coffee and croissant."

Anyone who identifies as a first responder, such as: Healthcare Workers, Police Officers, Firefighters, Paramedics & Essential Workers will be provided a free cup of brewed coffee (hot or iced) and butter croissant from December 18, 2020 to January 18, 2021 at any participating Lee's Sandwiches. Limit one per person per visit.

Founded in 1983, Lee's Sandwiches is a quick-serve restaurant chain specializing in Bánh Mì, Vietnamese sandwiches and other Euro-Asian food products. From its beginnings as a food truck, Lee's Sandwiches is now the largest Bánh Mì chain with over 60 locations across eight states. Lee's Sandwiches is best known for its fresh and high quality Euro-Asian sandwiches (Bánh Mì) and Vietnamese coffee (Cà Phê Sữa Đá), among other products.

Lee's Sandwiches has been supporting many relief efforts, such as 9-11, the Indian Ocean Earthquake, Haiti Earthquake, Hurricane Katrina, the Japanese Pacific Earthquake, Typhoon Haiyan, Typhoon Soudelor, Hurricane Harvey, Central Vietnam Disaster Relief and established the Le-Jao Center – Coastline Community College, donating over a million dollars to the community.

