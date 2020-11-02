Lee's Sandwiches Raises Funds for Central Vietnam Disaster Relief

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee's Sandwiches International, Inc., the world's largest Bánh Mì chain, is mobilizing to assist victims of multiple Typhoons (Linfa,Molave, and others) from severe flooding and landslides in Central Vietnam, which has caused hundreds of deaths and significant damage.

By running the "Central Vietnam Disaster Relief" campaign, the company will donate 50% of its sales of all Lee's Coffee products, from Tuesday, November 03, 2020 through Wednesday, November 11, 2020 directly to the Vietnam Red Cross Society, a member of the The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, in order to support recovery efforts.

Supporters are able to purchase Lee's Coffee products at participating Lee's Sandwiches stores, online at www.leescoffee.com, or the Lee's Sandwiches mobile app. Monetary donations are also accepted without purchase.

"Caring is one of Lee's Sandwiches' principal values, motivating us to support and to raise awareness and funds for relief efforts. Our prayers and concerns go out to all the victims of these deadly typhoons in Vietnam," said Mr. Chieu Le, CEO of Lee's Sandwiches International, Inc.

About Lee's Sandwiches

Founded in 1983, Lee's Sandwiches is a quick-serve restaurant chain specializing in Bánh Mì, Vietnamese sandwiches and other Euro-Asian food products. From its beginnings as a food truck, Lee's Sandwiches is now the largest Bánh Mì chain with over 60 locations across eight states. Lee's Sandwiches is best known for its fresh and high quality Euro-Asian sandwiches (Bánh Mì) and Vietnamese coffee (Cà Phê Sữa Đá), among other products.

Lee's Sandwiches has been supporting many relief efforts, such as 9-11, the Indian Ocean Earthquake, Haiti Earthquake, Hurricane Katrina, the Japanese Pacific Earthquake, Typhoon Haiyan, Typhoon Soudelor, Hurricane Harvey, and established the Le-Jao Center – Coastline Community College, donating over a million dollars to the community.

For more information, please visit www.leesandwiches.com

