Lee's Service Commemorates 60 Years as U-Haul Dealer in Blackfoot

"I've had a long relationship with the Herbst family and Lee's Service," stated Paul Johnson, U-Haul area field manager. "They love being a U-Haul dealer and go out of their way to help every customer. They follow the program exactly and have enjoyed six decades of success."

There are currently 157 U-Haul neighborhood dealers operating in Idaho. Lee's Service is the longest-running dealer in the state.

Contact Lee's Service at (208) 785-2771 or stop by to see business owner Layne Herbst and his team. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Reserve equipment at this dealer location by visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Blackfoot-ID-83221/011024/ or contacting Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Lee's Service has been at the same locale for six decades, although ownership has changed and business has expanded. Lee Herbst first opened his service station in 1958 and passed along his expertise to Layne, his son, who now owns and operates the facility.

"I was born in 1958, the same year my dad became a U-Haul dealer," Layne said. "You could say I've grown up in the business. At the time my dad was opening a new business, he was looking for a way to make ends meet. He had the lot space and know-how to rent trailers, so U-Haul became part of the story.

"Today, we go out of our way for every customer. We like to get acquainted and understand the customer's needs."

Lee and his wife, Ordis, have retired but remain a big part of Lee's Service. They passed the business to Layne and his wife, Michaelene, in 2001. The current ownership team also employs their son, Chase.

"It's truly a family business," Johnson added. "U-Haul is all about family, so having them on our team is a blessing."

Lee's Service offers U-Haul truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes. The service station features a three-bay shop for automotive repair, as well as a towing service.

A fair amount of change has occurred around Lee's Service over 60 years. What hasn't changed is where Blackfoot residents can go to have their self-move needs met.

"Lee's Service has survived the uncertainty of many economies by serving its customers with exceptional service," said Casey Jones, U-Haul Company of Idaho president. "U-Haul is fortunate to have a business relationship with Lee's Service, as they are an example of the backbone of our company and community. This is a great opportunity to celebrate 60 years of serving Blackfoot."

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. Unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

