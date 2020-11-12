Leesa Challenges You to Spend One Bedless Night So a Child in Need Doesn't Have To

From November 23 through 30, the 1 Bedless Night Challenge asks participants to give up the comfort of their beds for one night so a child in need doesn't have to. Participants can sleep on the floor, their couch or in their yard. By sharing their experience on social media using the hashtag #1BedlessNight, Leesa will donate a bed to a child in need. One bed for every participant. The more hashtags used, the more beds Leesa donates with the goal of donating 2,000 beds.

"At Leesa, we're on a mission to make sure every child in America has a safe place to rest," said Michael Akrop, president of Leesa Sleep. "The 1 Bedless Night Challenge is a call-to-action to forego the comfort of your bed for one night—a luxury many of us take for granted—to raise awareness for childhood bed poverty. Together, we hope to make childhood poverty a thing of the past."

According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation , 1 in 5 children in the United States experience poverty. Most children facing poverty and homelessness either don't have a bed of their own or don't have a bed at all. Sleep plays a crucial role in the development of young minds. In addition to having a direct effect on happiness , research shows that sleep impacts alertness and attention , cognitive performance , and learning and memory .

"Since Covid hit, we've seen bed requests for children more than double," said Steve Vogel, co-founder of Thrive Arizona, a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing children from being removed from their families due to the lack of basic needs and resources. "Having a good night's sleep is a basic need that every child deserves. Our partnership with Leesa is helping to end the bed poverty crisis in America."

Since Leesa was founded, the brand has been committed to making the world a better place: every Leesa mattress sold helps them donate a mattress to a child in need. To date, Leesa has donated 38,000+ mattresses by partnering with more than 1,000 non-profits across North America, including Covenant House , Thrive Arizona and The Green Chair Project . Through the 1 Bedless Night Challenge, Leesa hopes to reach 40,000 mattresses donated just in time for Giving Tuesday on December 1st.

This Giving Tuesday on December 1st, Leesa will extend their 1:1 giving model: for any Hybrid or Legend mattress models purchased, Leesa will donate a mattress to a child in need. To participate in the campaign, use the #1BedlessNight hashtag and follow @leesasleep on Instagram. Visit here for more information on the campaign.

About Leesa Sleep

Based in Virginia Beach, Va., Leesa is a direct-to-consumer online luxury mattress company that offers American-made mattresses and sleep products delivered directly to consumers' doors. From its start, Leesa has measured its own success not just by the bottom line, but by the company's overall social impact. To date, Leesa has provided more than 38,000 mattresses to those in need. Leesa offers a 100-night risk-free trial, free shipping and no-hassle returns. In 2016, Leesa was recognized as a certified B Corp, joining forces with more than 3,000 companies using business as a force for good. The company currently offers free shipping in North America. For more information, visit www.leesa.com.

SOURCE Leesa Sleep

Related Links

http://www.leesa.com

