Leesa recognized as a B Corp "Best For The World" company for their exceptional community impact

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leesa, a Certified B Corporation, has been named 2019 Best For The World: Community and Best for the World: Changemaker in recognition of their positive impact and investment in community giving and significant improvement in impact across time respectively.

Ranking in the top percentile of all 3,000 B Corps for their positive impact on their community, Leesa earned this honor because of their commitment to donate one mattress for every ten sold, totaling over 35,000 donated to non-profits like Thrive Arizona, The Bowery Mission, Oakland Public Education Fund and the Los Angeles Dream Center. Best for the World: Community also recognized Leesa's exemplary supplier relations, hiring practices and community service policies.

Best For The World recognition is administered by B Lab, the global nonprofit that certifies and supports Certified B Corporations, which are for-profit companies dedicated to using business as a force for good. Today there are 3,000 Certified B Corporations across 64 countries and 150 industries, unified by one common goal, to redefine success in business by meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

"We're incredibly proud of this year's Best For The World honorees," says Anthea Kelsick, Chief Marketing Officer of B Lab. "These inspiring companies represent the kinds of business models and impact-driven business strategies that are building a new economy—one that is inclusive, regenerative, and delivers value to all stakeholders, not just shareholders. To that end, B Corps like Leesa are redefining capitalism and showing that it actually can work for everyone."

There were B Corps from 44 countries named to the 2019 Best For The World lists, including Patagonia, Beautycounter, Dr. Bronner's, TOMS, Seventh Generation, and Uncommon Goods. The 2019 Best or The World honorees are determined based on the verified B Impact Assessments of Certified B Corporations. The full lists are available on https://bcorporation.net/ .

"Leesa is proud to be recognized as Best for the World by our partners at B Lab. Community giving is in our DNA at Leesa, and we are on a mission to make child bed poverty a thing of the past," says Jen-Ai Notman, Head of Social Impact at Leesa. "Our B Corp certification has not only given Leesa an external verification of our commitment to our community and planet, but it also gives us a roadmap to continue to evolve and improve."

About Leesa: Based in Virginia Beach, Va., Leesa is a direct-to-consumer online luxury mattress company that offers American-made mattresses delivered directly to consumers' doors. From its start, Leesa has measured its own success not just by the bottom line, but by the company's overall social impact. To date, Leesa has provided more than 35,000 mattresses to those in need. Leesa offers a 100-night risk-free trial, free shipping and no-hassle returns. In 2016, Leesa was recognized as a certified B Corp, joining forces with more than 2,100 companies using business as a force for good. The company currently offers free shipping to the U.S., U.K., Canada and Germany. For more information, visit www.leesa.com.

About B Lab: B Lab is a nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Lab's initiatives include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs and software, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. B Lab's vision is of an inclusive and sustainable economy that creates a shared prosperity for all. To date, there are 3,000 Certified B Corps in over 150 industries and 64 countries, and over 50,000 companies use the B Impact Assessment. For more information, visit https://bcorporation.net/

