Leesa Sleep and HGTV Star Leanne Ford Team Up to Launch A Legendary Innovation with A Purpose

"Leesa is the mattress company with a heart. Their dedication to giving back and ensuring families everywhere get better rest is what makes this partnership so special for me," said Leanne Ford, interior designer and star of Restored By The Fords. "Buyers of the Leesa Legend will not only enjoy an exceptional night's rest, but can sleep better knowing their purchase also has provided a child with a place to sleep."

Leesa is the first bed-in-a-box manufacturer to compress and ship this advanced dual hybrid technology, a proprietary layering system of foam and micro coils, which provides more support where you need it most. Additionally, the mattress cover is a unique combination of organic cotton and merino wool that offers moisture wicking technology to act as a natural heat regulator, providing better sleeping conditions year round. It also is the most sustainable mattress of the Leesa portfolio.

"With the Legend, we have evolved our hybrid to provide even more support for better rest. The dual hybrid technology with carefully-crafted foam and coil 'relief layer' offers optimal core support and limited motion transfer," says co-founder and designer Jamie Diamonstein. "We also created the mattress to be more sustainable in a category where sustainability has been a challenge. "Each Legend mattress is made up with up to 73 recycled water bottles and its coils are made of 95 percent recycled steel components."

The donations from the purchase of each Legend will be sent to Leesa's network of charitable partners including The Bowery Mission, Thrive Foster Care Prevention and Coburn Place. As the only certified bed-in-a-box B Corp mattress company, Leesa is committed to using business as a force for good.

Each mattress is made-to-order and includes in-home delivery and setup. The Legend is available in Twin, Full, Queen, King and California King sizes and retails from $1,499 to $2,999.

About Leesa Sleep, LLC

Based in Virginia Beach, Va., Leesa is a direct-to-consumer online luxury mattress company that offers American-made mattresses delivered directly to consumers' doors. From its start, Leesa has measured its own success not just by the bottom line, but by the company's overall social impact. To date, Leesa's mattress donation program has provided more than 35,000 mattresses to those in need. Leesa offers a 100-night trial, free shipping and no-hassle returns. In 2016, Leesa was recognized as a certified B Corp, joining forces with more than 2,100 companies using business as a force for good. The company currently offers free shipping to the U.S., U.K., Canada and Germany. For more information, visit https://www.leesa.com/

About Leanne Ford

In addition to starring in a popular home renovation series, interior designer Leanne Ford is proud to partner with the PPG paint brand. Ford, who hails from Pittsburgh, gained fame with her signature "white on white" aesthetic. She brings her easygoing nature and personal style to approachable, welcoming spaces. Her work is featured in Architectural Digest, Country Living, Domino, GQ, Lonny, Elle Decor, Martha Stewart, Better Homes and Gardens, Redbook, MyDomaine, Refinery 29, the New York Times, and more. She is currently the star, along with her brother and contractor Steve Ford, of Restored by the Fords on HGTV, which follows the siblings as they turn some of Pittsburgh's most dated buildings into magazine-worthy homes. Follow Leanne's work at www.leanneford.com , or via Instagram at @leannefordinteriors .

