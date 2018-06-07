Leesa Sleep Launches Sleek Adjustable Base For The Ultimate Rest and Relaxation Experience

The Adjustable Base, which makes all Leesa mattresses totally adjustable for quality sleep and relaxation, ensures a versatility currently unseen in the market. This approach reflects the fact that in today's home, the bedroom is more than just a place for sleep – it is about reconnecting, recentering and preparing for the next day.

Thoughtfully designed for ease of use, the Adjustable Base includes a wireless remote and quiet motor which allow for seamless nightly transitions, especially for those sleeping with partners. Additionally, with adjustable telescoping legs on a split king that can be altered in half-inch increments from 10 to 14.5 inches in height, the Adjustable Base allows partners to sleep in completely different elevated positions from one another, so neither sleeper is compromising their comfort.

"Though the base of a bed is often overlooked, it's extremely essential to quality of rest, especially considering that people's needs change from day to day," said Jamie Diamonstein, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Leesa. "The difference is in the details, and the customizability of our new Adjustable Base encourages a more thorough night's rest, regardless of whether you're watching television, simply laying down or sharing the bed with a partner."

Additional Product Information:

Black powder coated pin-adjustable legs & frame with an upholstery finish

Free-fall design safety feature: Leesa's Adjustable Base is designed to lower the mattress with gravity

Headboard brackets allow the attachment of headboards

Power coated steel mattress retainer bar: Keeps mattress from sliding

Wireless remote: Easy-to-use 7-button remote

Underbed light

Lift capacity: Supports a maximum weight (including mattress) of 850 pounds

Warranty coverage: Backed by Leggett & Platt's 25-Year Limited Warranty

Pricing ranges from $875 for a Twin XL to $1,745 for a California King

On the heels of a breakout year for Leesa, inclusive of a $23 million round of Series B funding, a nod from Forbes as one of the Next Billion Dollar Startups and the launch of a new Hybrid pillow, sheet partnership and foundation, Leesa plans to continue its product momentum with other launches currently in the pipeline. Future innovations will continue to round out Leesa's full suite of product offerings, helping consumers get the quality rest they deserve at every point possible.

