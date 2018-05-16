Leesa Sleep Reaches Milestone - 300,000 Mattresses Sold Resulting in 30,000 Mattresses Donated to Organizations in Need

In the past year, Leesa raised $23 million in Series B funding, added former Seventh Generation CEO John Replogle and former President and COO of Rent the Runway Beth Kaplan to its Board, and was named one of Forbes' Next Billion Dollar Startups. And Leesa is continuing its momentum and global growth through prestigious partners like West Elm. The original Leesa mattress is available at more than 90 West Elm locations and Leesa's hybrid mattress, the Sapira, which combines both foam and pocket-spring coils, is now available to try and buy in 55 West Elm locations and online.

"Leesa's business success over the last year is a source of great pride, of course, but nothing compares to the pride we feel about the lives we have been able to help through our One-Ten Program," said David Wolfe, co-founder and CEO of Leesa. "We are excited to further disrupt the industry with our products, partnerships and high bar for excellence in all areas of our business."

Leesa's dedication to quality and unique craftsmanship has not wavered over the years as it has grown and launched new products, and this is reflected in the sheer volume of positive reviews on the Leesa website. Leesa pillows, sheets, blankets and foundations have all been incredibly well-received, with 80-90 percent of reviews rating them as 4- or 5-stars. With the continued positive response to the rollout of new products – including that of the Hybrid Pillow from this past February – co-founder and Chief Product Officer Jamie Diamonstein says that Leesa plans to continue on that path with many new and futuristic products in the pipeline for introduction over the next several months and further into the future.

For more information on Leesa, visit www.leesa.com.

About Leesa Sleep, LLC

Based in Virginia Beach, Va., Leesa is a direct-to-consumer online luxury mattress company that offers American-made mattresses delivered directly to consumers' doors. From its start, Leesa has measured its own success not just by the bottom line, but by the company's overall social impact. To date, Leesa's One-Ten program has provided more than 26,000 mattresses to those in need (with 4,000 more committed by September of this year). Leesa offers a 100-night risk-free trial, free shipping and no-hassle returns. In 2016, Leesa was recognized as a certified B Corp, joining forces with more than 2,100 companies using business as a force for good. The company currently offers free shipping to the U.S., U.K., Canada and Germany. For more information, visit www.leesa.com.

Media Contact:

Dina Binney

dbinney@kwittken.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leesa-sleep-reaches-milestone--300-000-mattresses-sold-resulting-in-30-000-mattresses-donated-to-organizations-in-need-300649545.html

SOURCE Leesa Sleep, LLC

Related Links

http://www.leesa.com

