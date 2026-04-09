Leetx and Centron Debut Integrated Smart Assembly Ecosystem at MAX 2026, Setting New Precision Standards for North American EV Manufacturing

Screwdriving, Servo Press, and Dispensing Solutions Make North American Debut, Addressing Scalability Challenges for U.S. Manufacturers

SHANGHAI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leetx and Centron, industrial technology brands specializing in smart assembly and dispensing solutions, made their joint North American debut at The Manufacturing & Automation eXchange (MAX) 2026, held March 25–26 in Nashville.

Marking the first time the two brands have jointly presented their portfolio in the U.S. market, the debut introduced an integrated assembly ecosystem spanning screwdriving & fastening, automatic screw feeding, servo press systems, and dispensing solutions—directly addressing the critical scalability challenges facing the rapidly expanding North American EV battery, e-drive, and aerospace sectors. As U.S. manufacturers accelerate toward electrification, the ability to convert assembly variables into verifiable digital assets has become essential for achieving zero-defect production and securing supply chain resilience.

Live Demonstrations: Transforming Assembly from Black Box to Digital Thread

At Booth 1037, Leetx and Centron showcased a synchronized ecosystem designed to help Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs transition from legacy standalone tools to unified, data-rich production lines. The live demonstrations featured three mission-critical technology pillars, each responding to specific challenges in the North American manufacturing landscape.

Screwdriving & Fastening with Automatic Screw Feeding

High-volume automotive body assembly and NEV motor manufacturing lines demand speed, consistency, and zero tolerance for missed or mismatched fasteners—segments where U.S. production capacity is expanding rapidly.

Leetx's integrated solution combines transducerized tightening systems with automatic screw feeding, automating screw delivery while providing real-time torque-angle curve verification. By eliminating the hidden risks of manual handling—missed fasteners, wrong-part selection, and operator fatigue—every joint becomes a verifiable digital asset recorded in the MES.

This capability is increasingly mandated by U.S. OEMs to meet stringent liability and recall prevention standards, making it a foundational requirement for any supplier seeking to grow in the North American market.

Servo Press System

Legacy pneumatic and hydraulic presses lack the data granularity required for the micron-level tolerances of EV motor stator assembly, power battery module manufacturing, and thermal management component assembly—all sectors where U.S. investment is accelerating.

Leetx's servo press systems capture force-displacement signatures at 10 kHz sampling rates, allowing engineers to "see" inside the joint during the press-fit process. This granularity enables immediate anomaly detection, prevents batch defects, and significantly reduces scrap rates in high-value applications.

For a market where quality expectations are measured in parts per million and supply chain disruptions carry significant cost, this level of process visibility transforms press-fit operations from a potential liability into a competitive advantage.

Dispensing Solutions

Consistent application of Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) in EV battery PACK and e-drive encapsulation remains one of the industry's most persistent bottlenecks—and as U.S. battery gigafactories scale production, the demand for high-speed, reliable dispensing has never been greater.

Centron's demonstration featured its proprietary fast shut-off valve technology and Duratec ceramic wear-resistant components, solving the "tailing" and equipment erosion issues caused by high-viscosity, abrasive particle-filled formulations. The result: consistent bead formation under extreme conditions, critical to maintaining production uptime and avoiding costly line stoppages.

A Single-Source Assembly Ecosystem

Beyond individual technologies, the combined Leetx and Centron portfolio represents a strategic shift for North American manufacturers: the ability to source screwdriving, press-fit, and dispensing solutions from a single, integration-ready ecosystem. This reduces vendor complexity, simplifies line integration, and ensures consistent data standards across all assembly processes—a critical advantage as OEMs demand unified traceability from component to finished product.

"North American OEMs are no longer asking if they need full assembly traceability—they're asking how to implement it at scale without compromising throughput," said Samuel Chen, Strategic Business Development Manager, Leetx. "Our technologies, proven across hundreds of high-volume production lines globally, provide the single source of truth for assembly data. MAX marks the beginning of our long-term commitment to being a strategic partner in this market."

About Leetx

Leetx is an intelligent assembly technology company specializing in servo press systems, screwdriving & fastening systems, and automatic screw feeding systems for high-end manufacturing. Designed to deliver process-level data traceability and zero-defect quality assurance, Leetx solutions are deployed across hundreds of production lines worldwide in the automotive, EV battery, and aerospace sectors.

About Centron

Centron is Leetx's dedicated dispensing and metering brand, offering fully integrated precision dispensing solutions from material supply systems to application modules. Together with Leetx's assembly portfolio, Centron completes a one-stop smart assembly ecosystem—giving manufacturers the ability to unify screwdriving, press-fit, and dispensing processes under a single technology partner.

SOURCE Leetx