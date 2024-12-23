Leferi Shines a Light on K-Beauty with Successful 'KYEA' Awards... Overall Top Honors Go to numbuzin and CLIO

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leferi successfully hosted the largest-ever edition of the 6th Korea YouTuber's Excellence Awards 2024, marking a glamorous end to the year. Leferi (https://www.leferi.co.kr/en/, CEO Yoo Won), a global beauty creator business group, hosted the 'KYEA 2024' beauty award ceremony.

Broadcaster Shin Dong-yup and others hosted the Korea YouTuber’s Excellence Awards 2024 (KYEA 2024) organized by Leferi at The Shilla Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, on the 19th.

'KYEA 2024' selected the best beauty brands and products based on big data collected throughout the year, as recommended by Korean beauty YouTubers with over 1,000 subscribers. The participating creators are beauty professionals who exclusively recommend independently produced content, free from sponsorships.

KYEA 2024 is often referred to as the 'Cannes Film Festival of the Beauty Industry,' and this year, it was hosted by renowned broadcaster Shin Dong-yup. Additionally, Leferi-affiliated beauty creators, including Minsco, LeoJ, and Arang, served as presenters.

This year, beauty brands were honored across 43 categories, including skincare and makeup. Notably, numbuzin secured the top spot in the skincare category, extending its winning streak. numbuzin had previously won first place in the Rising Star category in 2021 and the overall skincare category in 2023.

In the makeup category, CLIO claimed the top spot. CLIO has maintained its dominance, winning the makeup category four times, including in 2019, 2020, and 2023. In the overall brand rankings, the top three in makeup were CLIO, PERIPERA, and ETUDE, while the top three in skincare were numbuzin, VT COSMETICS, and Torriden. The Rising Brand category recognized emerging brands such as haming, A.Chi, and LUMMIR.

The skincare category recorded a competition ratio of 1,785:1, and the color cosmetics category 959:1, marking the highest competition rates ever.

Approximately 300 guests attended the awards, including 50 beauty creators and 110 representatives from beauty brands. For the first time, renowned international beauty YouTubers, including those from Japan, participated and networked with local brands. Additionally, global IPR initiatives facilitated communication with major media outlets and magazines in the US and Japan, attracting international media attention. The awards strengthened the globalization of K-Beauty and further elevated the global standing of Korea's cosmetics industry.

Now in its sixth year, the awards evaluated a total of 24,619 YouTube videos produced by 1,257 beauty YouTubers. The selection criteria involved an in-depth analysis of brand and product recommendations, combined with total video views, to ensure objectivity, fairness, and transparency.

