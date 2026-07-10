LeFluffy Announces GrimCat: An NFT Collection Built for a New Generation of Gaming Through True Digital Ownership

OSAKA, Japan, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GrimCat is more than an NFT collection, it's the foundation of an upcoming blockchain gaming universe where players once again own what they purchase, collect, and earn.

The Web3 gaming landscape has promised digital ownership for years, yet many projects have struggled to deliver meaningful experiences beyond collectibles. LeFluffy aims to change that by placing gameplay first, using NFTs to restore something gamers once took for granted: ownership.

GrimCat: Vigilante Game Character Concept GrimCat 10,000 NFT collection dropping on OpenSea

Dropping July 13 on OpenSea with 10,000 unique cats, the project is evolving into a larger gaming ecosystem where every GrimCat serves as more than digital artwork. Each GrimCat becomes its owner's fully playable in-game character, carrying its unique design, colors, markings, and personality into the GrimCat world, creating a seamless connection between ownership and gameplay.

From Sketchbook to Blockchain

The GrimCat began as a simple hand-drawn character created by the designer, LeFluffy. It was developed independently and has evolved through multiple stages of design, experimentation, and community feedback all while maintaining its original artistic identity, focusing on continued refinement rather than overnight hype.

Welcome to the World of The GrimCat

Though the GrimCat appear grumpy, beneath lies a universe full of personality, humor, and adventure.

The upcoming game, tentatively titled GrimCat: Vigilante, invites players into a world where these unlikely felines must navigate dangerous foes, uncover long-forgotten mysteries, and fight for what they believe in.

Unlike traditional NFT projects where collectibles exist separately from gameplay, every GrimCat is designed to become the player's actual in-game character. Their unique appearances, including its color palette, markings, accessories, and distinctive traits, will be represented in game, allowing holders to step into the world as the very character they own.

This creates a direct connection between digital ownership and gameplay, preserving the individuality of the collection while bringing it to life in an interactive environment.

Looking Ahead

When asked what's next, LeFluffy chuckled, "Building a team. More hands on deck is needed to build the GrimCat universe. The drop will help with recruiting the best minds to make it happen." LeFluffy adds, "I hope those that have been on the short end of the stick in the game and tech industries can make a home here with the GrimCat."

Get a GrimCat: https://opensea.io/collection/grimcat-10k-op/overview

Contact

LeFluffy

1-(440)-390-9249

[email protected]

SOURCE LeFluffy