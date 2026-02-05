Leftbank Art Introduces Dimense

An Innovative Dimensional Wallcovering Technology That Brings Depth, Texture, and Story to Interior Spaces

LA MIRADA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leftbank Art announces the launch of Dimense, a dimensional wallcovering technology that brings texture, depth, and artistic expression directly into interior design. Designed to expand creative possibilities, Dimense allows designers to shape walls with dimensional texture and color in a single process, creating surfaces that can be both seen and felt.

Dimense Wallcovering Textured. Tactile. Transformative.

Rooted in Leftbank Art's legacy of craftsmanship and in-house production, Dimense blends artistry with innovation. Rather than printing onto a flat material, Dimense uses advanced printing technology that builds dimensional structure as ink is applied. The result is tactile wallcoverings that interact with light, shadow, and space in an immersive and intentional way.

Dimense was developed to support a wide range of design applications, including:

Residential interiors such as living rooms, bedrooms, dining spaces, entryways, and statement walls

Commercial office environments where texture adds warmth and visual interest

Multi-family and mixed-use spaces that benefit from cohesive design moments across shared areas

Healthcare settings where thoughtful material choices support both aesthetics and durability

Hotels and hospitality spaces, reinforcing theme and décor to create a stronger sense of place

Brand-forward environments, helping logos, messaging, and key visuals stand out immediately

Each Dimense wallcovering is produced in Leftbank Art's California studio using premium, PVC-free substrates. The made-to-order process allows for customization while supporting responsible material use and long-term performance.

"Dimense represents a natural evolution of how we think about design and storytelling," said Chris Conley, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Commercial Sales at Leftbank Art. "We wanted to give designers more freedom to work with texture and depth while staying true to our commitment to craftsmanship, collaboration, and quality. With Dimense, dimension becomes part of the design itself."

Dimense marks a significant advancement in wallcovering technology by integrating color and dimension through advanced digital printing capabilities. This approach gives designers greater control over both visual and tactile elements, enabling custom patterns and depths that were previously cost-prohibitive or technically difficult to achieve.

Dimense paintable decor offers designers a way to move beyond flat painted walls by starting with dimensional structure and finishing in any color. It also supports subtle branding, from raised logos to signature design elements, painted to match brand palettes with precision.

"With Dimense, we're giving designers a new creative language," said Kelley Ireland, Sales Director at Leftbank Art. "It allows texture and dimension to play an intentional role in storytelling, transforming walls into design features that feel bespoke, expressive, and deeply considered."

Dimense debuted at the Las Vegas Winter Market, January 25–29, 2026, where Leftbank Art showcased the technology through an interactive experience. Designers were invited to explore texture as a starting point for design rather than a finish applied after color.

About Leftbank Art

Founded in 1971, Leftbank Art is a collective of artists dedicated to craftsmanship, creativity, and in-house production. Every piece is imagined, built, and finished in California, blending artistry with innovation to create work defined by texture, detail, and enduring quality. The company partners closely with designers, architects, and curators to bring creative visions to life. Handcrafted in the USA.

For more information about Dimense, please contact:

Media Contact

Chris Conley

Head of Strategic Partnerships and Commercial Sales

leftbankart.com/dimenseinfo

Email: [email protected]

404.310.0229

SOURCE Leftbank Art