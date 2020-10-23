Lefteris Successfully Completes its Initial Public Offering

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LFTRU) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its initial public offering. As a special purpose acquisition company, Lefteris was created for the purpose of acquiring a company in the fintech space. True to its mission, Lefteris is led by a distinctive executive team with the strategic and public company expertise and capital raising know-how to help private companies go public successfully.

"We look forward to discussing our unique approach to helping companies accelerate their growth potential and access the public markets via Lefteris. We bring the talent necessary to help make that happen," said Karl Roessner, CEO of Lefteris. "We believe there are many great fintech companies poised to succeed in the public markets and we look forward to exploring the possibilities with them."

Lefteris was formed because its executive team saw a need in the fintech market for fresh ideas around growth that could be supported by deep public company experience. Lefteris' executives previously created market-leading companies in their careers and have a shared excitement for doing so again via this vehicle. "We were able to bring together an incredible team of accomplished executives and directors to pursue our goal of a successful public offering by a market-leading fintech company," said Mark Casady, chairman of Lefteris. "We created Lefteris because we believe there is a need for a different form of capital and a different brand of leader to help companies over $500 million in market cap to develop and grow their businesses."

The Lefteris executive team is:

Mark Casady, the former chairman and CEO of LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) and the current founder and general partner of Vestigo Ventures which is an early stage fintech- focused investor.

Karl Roessner, the former CEO of E*Trade Financial.

Jon Isaccson, the CFO and chief business development officer of Lefteris, who has experience as CFO of Edelman Financial Services and in various public companies.

David Bergers, general counsel of Lefteris, and formerly the general counsel of LPL Financial with many years in leadership positions at the SEC.

Ryan Parker, the vice chairman of Lefteris, and the former CEO of Edelman Financial Services.

The Lefteris directors, bringing their fintech networks and insights to the effort are:

Asiff Hiji, an investor in numerous tech startups, President of Figure Technologies and the former President and COO of Coinbase and of TD Ameritrade.

Charles Roame, the founder and managing partner of Tiburon Strategic Advisors and the Tiburon Partners Fund.

April Rudin, the CEO and founder of The Rudin Group, a firm focused on company marketing and positioning.

About the Company

Lefteris was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company's efforts to identify a prospective business combination opportunity will not be limited to a particular industry, it intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology sector ("FinTech"), with a particular emphasis on businesses providing technology for financial services ("WealthTech"), regulatory and compliance functions ("RegTech"), insurance services ("InsurTech"), wealth and asset management or employee benefits and payroll processing functions.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Lefteris Acquisition Corp.