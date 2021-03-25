LeftLeads MSP Marketing Agency Rocks the Market for MSPs with Money-Back Guarantee

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian MSP Marketing Services operator LeftLeads ( https://leftleads.com/ ) intends to disrupt the market by offering a money-back guarantee to its clients, a truly unique offer in this market segment.

"As marketing professionals working with MSPs, we know how frustrating it is for these businesses to spend sizable budgets on marketing while seeing the agencies that they hire failing to deliver results and alleging that this is an inevitable outcome," said Steven Morey, the CEO of LeftLeads.

The MSP Marketing Company, which serves MSPs in the main English-speaking markets, has seen revenue growth of over 700% in the last 12 months. With 75% of its customer base located in North America, LeftLeads will open a US office in the next 6-12 month period.

"We're doing well because Managed Service Providers see how transparent and confident our service is," Mr. Morey said, given that a guaranteed digital marketing approach with tangible results is offered to businesses, or their money is returned.

COVID-19 has further intensified the digital trend that was already taking most businesses online before the pandemic struck. "The role of digital marketing in an increasingly digital business world is critical, namely for MSPs, but most MSP Marketing Services operators take a one-size-fits-all approach that does not work well and wastes the clients' money. We do precisely the opposite because we actually know how to make it work for our clients," Morey further observed.

LeftLeads ( https://leftleads.com/ ) works primarily as an inbound digital marketing agency that focuses on SEO, Google Ads, Social Media, Content Marketing, and making customers' websites more pleasing, functional and conversion-friendly. "Ultimately, if a marketing agency doesn't lead more people into your business, then you need to try something different," LeftLeads CEO added.

The company expects its revenue and market share to keep growing in the US and Canada, along with the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, due to its singular commitment to give clients their money back if measurable results are not accomplished.

