Lega Serie A USA Taps Allied Sports for North American Commercial Sales

Agency to lead partnership development for the League in North America

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lega Serie A USA today announced Allied Sports as an official agency of record, supporting the Italian soccer League's North American team headquartered in New York City.

As part of Lega Serie A's expansion efforts in the United States, Allied Sports will lead commercial strategy and sales efforts to help maximize corporate partnership revenue, grow the League's domestic fanbase, and align with like-minded brands.

A global football powerhouse, Serie A is comprised of 20 highly competitive Italian clubs, including five that have American owners – Atalanta B.C., Fiorentina, Genoa, AC Milan and Roma. Since 2022, a record ten Americans have competed in the league, including Christian Pulisic who currently plays for AC Milan.

"Global football is rapidly gaining traction here in North America, and we believe that Lega Serie A is poised for explosive growth, boosted by the burgeoning American influence both on and off the field," said Sean Barror, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Allied Sports. "Allied Sports sees a distinctive opportunity for brands to connect with North American audiences by associating with Italian excellence at the dynamic crossroads of sports, culture, and entertainment."

"In Allied Sports, we have a partner that shares our vision on how we can bring brands closer to our 30 million fans in North America," said Andy Mitchell, Lega Serie A's North America CEO. "Our North American fan base is young, affluent and strongly connected with Italian culture. This will enable us to tap into cultural intersections that will bring our unique brand and heritage to life for new audiences."

Serie A has over 518 million fans worldwide, with the vast majority (95%) living outside of Italy. League data also shows its largest percentage of North American fans are Gen Z (30%), which compares favorably to the major professional sports leagues in the U.S. and other top European soccer leagues (source: GWI Sports, October 2023).

The play on the pitch is as strong as ever too - Lega Serie A has been named the best league in the world twelve times since the prestigious global ranking was introduced in 1991 by International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), including besting the English Premier League to get the top spot in 2023.

About Lega Serie A

Lega Serie A is Italy's premier professional football league, home to some of the world's most renowned and storied football clubs. Since its inception, the league has been a cornerstone of Italian culture and sportsmanship, captivating millions of fans worldwide with its unique brand of exceptional football. Serie A is confirmed as Europe's strongest league, taking the top spot in the UEFA Association Coefficient ranking for the 2023-24 season. In 2022, the league opened its U.S. office in NYC to deepen its connection with American fans and brands.

About Allied Sports

Allied Sports launched in 2019 by bringing together award-winning leaders who have built and managed some of the largest sports marketing agencies in the world over the last two decades. Today, we are allies together in a nimble agency whose mission is to lead modern marketers in the undeniable shift from Sponsor to Storyteller™ – leveraging the promise of sports sponsorship to tell a story their audiences cannot ignore. Sports Business Journal recently named Allied Sports one of the Best Places to Work in Sports. To learn more, visit www.alliedsports.com or follow @AlliedSports on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Allied Sports