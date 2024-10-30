Legacy Adoption Services Seeks Adoptive Parents This Season

TROY, Mich., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Adoption Services (LAS) and Samaritas are joining forces during National Adoption Awareness Month to find loving homes for approximately 2,500 children in Michigan's foster care system. As the state's largest private adoption provider, LAS specializes in placing children who cannot be raised by their birth parents, offering a low or no-cost adoption option.

Since 1977, LAS has placed more than 10,000 foster children into safe, loving, adoptive homes. Prospective parents are encouraged to visit LASAdoption.org to explore the process.

When the call came in, that ten siblings needed placement, the Samaritas team sprang into action. Foster Care workers, family preservation staff, and adoption caseworkers all worked jointly to identify and support the biological grandparents as foster parents. These remarkable grandparents stepped in to care for the children and eventually adopted all ten children. Here is a peek at their story.

"There are kids in foster care all across our state, who are awaiting a forever family," says Heidi Raubenolt, Executive Director of Legacy Adoption Services (LAS). "Our mission is to match these children with caring adults who can provide them stability, love and guidance. Right now, there is an urgent need for families who are open to parenting teens and large sibling groups."

Annually 22 percent of foster kids awaiting a forever home are teenagers, however only twelve percent of those teens are actually adopted, according to AdoptUsKids.org. Adoption is a lifelong commitment for adoptive parents. Many find joy in helping their adoptive teen learn how to drive, go to their first prom or get their first job.

Adoption or adoptive placement is meant to be permanent. Foster care is meant to be temporary. Children in foster homes can be there for several days, weeks, or months – perhaps even a year or longer – while birth parents are working on ways to heal. When children are unable to return home; it is then that the court terminates parental rights, and the child becomes available for adoption. Adoptive parents become the child's legal parent.

LAS is committed to growing and meeting the expanding needs of the children and families it serves. Annual fundraisers such as Legacy Day and the Forever Home Run aid programs to match foster families with prospective adults who want to adopt them. Anyone can spread joy and hope to the children currently waiting for a new home through the LAS Gift Program. Visit lasadoption.org/getinvolved/giftprogram to participate.

Legacy Adoption Services is the adoption affiliate of Samaritas and Wellspring Lutheran Services. Together the agencies provide more loving, forever homes for children in foster care who need permanent placement. Contact the organization at (833) 761-0667 or by email at [email protected].

SOURCE Samaritas