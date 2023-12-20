Legacy and Veterans Evaluation Services (VES) Join Forces to Address Critical Needs in Veterans' Healthcare

News provided by

Legacy

20 Dec, 2023, 07:45 ET

Legacy expands upon their continued efforts to support veterans by partnering with VES

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Give Legacy Inc. ("Legacy"), a leader in at-home sperm testing and cryopreservation, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Veterans Evaluation Services (VES), a key player in the veteran healthcare ecosystem. This partnership marks a significant milestone in addressing the pressing healthcare needs of veterans, particularly in the realm of Comprehensive and Pension (C&P) exams.

The partnership between Legacy and VES aims to address the following key points:

Addressing a Critical Need: VES is servicing a backlog of veterans who require a semen analysis to complete their C&P exams. Legacy will play a vital role in resolving this backlog, ensuring that veterans receive the necessary healthcare services promptly.

Subcontractor of the VA: Legacy's partnership with VES positions it as a subcontractor of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), reinforcing its commitment to serving the healthcare needs of veterans.

Cost Savings for Taxpayers: Legacy's collaboration with VES will result in cost savings for taxpayers, as it provides semen analyses at a reduced cost to VES and, by extension, the VA, ensuring efficient allocation of resources.

Enhanced Convenience for Veterans: By offering at-home collection kits, Legacy eliminates the need for veterans to travel long distances, sometimes hours, for medical appointments, enhancing convenience and accessibility.

Increased Compliance: Legacy's private, discreet, and convenient at-home collection kits are expected to increase compliance among veterans, ensuring they receive the necessary healthcare services promptly.

Influence on C&P Exam Decisions: Legacy's semen analysis results will play a critical role in shaping important C&P exam decisions, including VA healthcare benefits and disability pay, ensuring veterans receive the care and support they deserve.

Leadership in Public Sector Service: Legacy has consistently demonstrated its leadership in servicing sperm testing and cryopreservation for the public sector. Through partnerships with the Military Family Building Coalition (i.e. "The Tadpole Project"), Green Beret Foundation, VA NECIE (New England Center for Innovation Excellence), VISN 1, and TriWest (covering VA CCN Regions 4 and 5), Legacy has established itself as a trusted partner in the veterans' healthcare community. Notably, the Honorable Dr. David Shulkin, Ninth Secretary of the VA, serves as an advisor to Legacy, underscoring Legacy's credibility, expertise, and commitment to veterans' healthcare.

Khaled Kteily, Founder and CEO of Legacy, remarked, "Our partnership with VES represents a significant step forward in our commitment to veterans' healthcare. We look forward to making a lasting impact on their healthcare journey."

For more information about Legacy and its partnership with VES, please visit https://www.ves.com/.

About Give Legacy Inc.

Give Legacy Inc. is the leading provider of at-home sperm testing and cryopreservation services in North America. Founded in 2018 at Harvard University, Legacy empowers individuals to test their sperm from the comfort of their homes and preserve their fertility for future use. Legacy's dedication to addressing male fertility health is supported by partnerships with leading organizations, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, and a commitment to providing accessible, cost-effective solutions.

About Veterans Evaluation Services (VES)

Veterans Evaluation Services (VES), a Maximus company, is dedicated to honoring America's Veterans and transitioning service members through high-quality medical disability exams conducted by trained professionals. Serving over 3,100 U.S. and 800 international locations, VES plays a pivotal role in BDD and IDES programs. Committed to excellence, VES ensures timely and accurate exams, supported by a growing fleet of mobile clinics, a full-time Veteran Liaison Team, on-site Clinic Intake Specialists, and a global network of 6,500+ clinicians, specializing in various fields, providing comprehensive support to Veterans and transitioning service members, including international claims.

SOURCE Legacy

Also from this source

Legacy Opens Another State-of-The-Art Andrology Lab in Hoboken, New Jersey, Marking Milestone of Freezing Over One Trillion Sperm

Legacy Opens Another State-of-The-Art Andrology Lab in Hoboken, New Jersey, Marking Milestone of Freezing Over One Trillion Sperm

Legacy, the largest at-home fertility clinic for people with sperm, proudly announced a groundbreaking achievement—freezing over one trillion sperm....
Legacy, the Leading At-Home Sperm Testing and Freezing Company, to Offer Discounted Services for All Military Members and Veterans this Veterans Day

Legacy, the Leading At-Home Sperm Testing and Freezing Company, to Offer Discounted Services for All Military Members and Veterans this Veterans Day

Legacy, America's largest at-home male fertility clinic, announced today that it will increase its special offer on sperm testing and freezing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Veterans

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.