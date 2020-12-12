Legacy Assurance Plan Now Providing Virtual Estate Planning Appointments, Expanding Free Information Library

UNIVERSITY PARK, Fla., Dec 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Assurance Plan, a national leader in estate planning services, is announcing new initiatives to enhance customer convenience and expand its free library of downloadable educational resources to inform consumers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made life and estate planning more urgent than ever. To meet the growing demand for estate planning and provide an extra measure of safety, Legacy Assurance Plan is offering virtual appointments to prospective members. While in-home meetings remain popular, Legacy Assurance Plan representatives now commonly meet with prospects in online face-to-face chats.

"Surveys show that a majority of Americans lack an estate plan. The pandemic's tragic consequences have made people realize they need to have their affairs in order and obtain the necessary legal documents," said Legacy Assurance Plan spokesman Tom Alberts. "To meet the growing demand for estate planning and the need to stay safe, our representatives are well prepared to educate families about the importance of avoiding probate and guardianship as well as protecting their assets. An educational meeting with a Legacy Assurance Plan representative is the first step."

One key aspect of Legacy Assurance Plan's mission is to educate consumers about the vital issues and importance of estate planning. As part of that effort, Legacy Assurance Plan is publishing a series of free in-depth booklets that explain common estate planning concerns and issues. Two new booklets - "Planning for Second and Subsequent Marriages" and "Divorce and Estate Planning" - are now available for download.

"An estimated 50% of marriages in the United States end in divorce, and the implications on estate planning can be significant in the wake of a failed marriage," Alberts said. "Major complications can arise when children are involved and blended families are created. Without proper estate planning, those who've divorced or are entering into a subsequent marriage are exposed to many unintended consequences, such as the disinheritance of a family member or giving control of your affairs to an ex-spouse."

Several more booklets, which are written by experienced estate planning attorneys, are planned in the coming months along with other service enhancements.

Legacy Assurance Plan and its locally based representatives provide estate planning services to families in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

For nearly four decades, Legacy Assurance Plan and its affiliated companies have stood as an industry leader in meeting the estate and financial planning needs of its members. Legacy Assurance Plan is committed to providing innovative solutions to help consumers obtain the knowledge and access they require to meet those estate and financial planning challenges.

