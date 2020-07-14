Legacy Brand Vagisil Launches First Teen-Focused Intimate Care Line: OMV! By Vagisil

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate and empower young women, Combe Inc. – makers of the trusted Vagisil® brand – launched a new, intimate care line created by teens, for teens with the experts at Vagisil. OMV! by Vagisil™ is a first-of-its-kind product line including intimate and body wash, wipettes and anti-itch serum that is designed to meet the cleansing and care needs of a new generation of young women and help them feel comfortable and confident in their vaginal health.

Alongside intimate health experts, Vagisil engaged with 2,500 teen girls and their mothers to develop the OMV! by Vagisil collection. The gynecologist-tested product line was designed to help young women address various need states related to their vaginal health, from feeling fresh during their period to dealing with vaginal itch.

"The Vagisil brand believes confidence starts with feeling comfortable in your own body. OMV! by Vagisil was created to support our brand mission: empower young women to feel comfortable talking about their vaginal health needs and provide solutions so they can be shameless about their bodies," said Vagisil CEO Keech Combe Shetty. "As a leader in women's vaginal health for more than 45 years, it was very important that we invited young women to have a say in the making of these products, ensuring that every aspect of the line is what they want and need in an intimate care product."

The OMV! by Vagisil collection is made with safe, effective ingredients that help teens feel clean, comfortable and fresh all over. The pH balanced, gynecologist-tested products provide a skin-friendly, Vanilla Clementine scent that is designed for sensitive intimate areas. The collection is free of dyes, parabens or MIT preservatives, and includes the following products:

All-Day Fresh Wash: Safe and gentle wash for intimate area and all body parts to help cleanse and stay fresh, including on days when girls have their period

Safe and gentle wash for intimate area and all body parts to help cleanse and stay fresh, including on days when girls have their period No-Sweat Wipettes: Compact cleansing wipes that do not cause irritation, so girls can cleanse and refresh all over

Compact cleansing wipes that do not cause irritation, so girls can cleanse and refresh all over Bikini Anti-Itch Serum: Soothing colloidal oatmeal plus vitamin E and chamomile formula that helps calm the bikini and intimate area after shaving, waxing or even period itch

"Young girls' opinions and perceptions can be easily swayed by peer pressure and social media, so it's important that parents and their daughters are armed with the right tools to encourage confidence and open conversation around what is normal as their bodies change," said Dr. Shannon Chavez, PsyD, Licensed Psychologist and Family Counselor. "Parents and guardians are the ones who can really help to destigmatize puberty and vaginal health for their daughters, whether it's through simply encouraging shameless dialogue about puberty and vaginal health or by providing helpful products like OMV! so young girls can feel their most confident."

For additional information about the Vagisil brand's mission to be shameless about vaginal health and to learn more about the Vagisil OMV! product line, visit https://www.vagisil.com/omv, itsOMV on YouTube and follow @itsomv on Instagram.

About Combe Inc

Combe Inc. is a manufacturer of "the world's most personal personal care products", including Vagisil® intimate health care products, Just For Men® hair color, Sea-Bond® oral care products, Brylcreem®, Aqua Velva®, Lectric Shave® men's grooming products, and Williams Mug® soap and sanitizers. Combe, a privately held multinational company, founded in 1949, is in its third generation of Combe family leadership. Combe's global headquarters is in White Plains, N.Y.

