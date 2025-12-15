LEGACY CANNABIS BRAND ANNOUNCES CALIFORNIA SALES PARTNERSHIP

The collaboration between Smokiez Edibles and Petalfast is anticipated to help the self-funded company reach new stores and customers in 2026

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokiez Edibles (Smokiez), an award-winning, family-owned, legacy cannabis brand, announced today the launch of a sales collaboration with Petalfast , a leading national sales and distribution platform for the cannabis industry. The partnership will accelerate growth and expand Smokiez's reach across the California legal cannabis market.

Petalfast helps cannabis businesses scale through sales and distribution services that include building and maintaining relationships with dispensaries and retail workers, distribution through a wide network of partners, and providing intricate sales data through a proprietary analytics platform. With insights from Petalfast, Smokiez aims to better tailor SKUs, merchandising, and support to regional micro-markets.

"We are eager to reach more stores and regions in California, especially in emerging markets," said Chuck Wright, Smokiez CEO and Co-Founder. "Though our products have been on shelves in the state since the beginning of recreational sales, we are excited to see new customers taste and experience the Smokiez difference."

Effective immediately, Petalfast will distribute Smokiez' entire California catalog, including 100mg Distillate 10-packs of Fruit Chews, 10-packs of minor cannabinoid blend Fruit Chews, 100mg scored bars, and all natural live resin SKUs.

"Petalfast is just as eager to join forces with a legacy brand like Smokiez," continued Jason Vegotsky, the CEO of Petalfast. "We intend to introduce their products to pockets of California that may not have experienced their delicious, potent products yet, and help inform future innovation from the brand."

For more information about Smokiez and the company's full product range, visit smokiez.com .

About Smokiez Edibles

Smokiez Edibles is an award-winning, family-owned, legacy cannabis brand that specializes in high-quality edible products for every type of consumer. Operational since 2009, the self-funded company has become one of the most recognized edible brands in the world, currently in compliant markets across 22 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Costa Rica. Smokiez handcrafts a wide range of Fruit Chews containing THC and other minor cannabinoid ratio blends, infused lemonades, topical relief products, and more. Learn more at smokiez.com .

About Petalfast

Petalfast is a leading national sales and distribution platform for the cannabis industry. The Company represents emerging and established cannabis brands, selling into and through retail channels in California and Arizona. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Stiiizy, Mfused, Wana, Maven, Sluggers, Revelry and Cure Company. Through its comprehensive agency of services, Petalfast provides brands with direct access to leading retailers and valuable buyer feedback. The Company is expanding its high-performing sales team and retail engagement services into additional adult-use recreational cannabis legal markets, extending its geographic footprint into the West, Midwest, and Eastern United States.

SOURCE Smokiez Edibles