Legacy Capital Advisors Announces Appointment of Chris Bradford to Advisory Board

INDIANAPOLIS and NAPLES, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Capital Advisors, LLC is pleased to announce that Chris Bradford, a veteran tax advisor and former partner at a leading national CPA firm, has joined the firm's Advisory Board.

Chris brings more than 30 years of experience working with family‑owned businesses, entrepreneurs, and privately held companies. During his tenure as a tax partner, he advised clients through more than 50 transactions with valuations ranging from $10 million to $900 million, providing strategic tax planning, deal structuring and guidance through complex transition events.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our Advisory Board," said Kevin Keuper, Managing Director of Legacy Capital Advisors. "His deep experience with closely-held businesses and his ability to navigate both the technical and personal aspects of major transactions make him an invaluable addition to our team."

At Legacy Capital Advisors, Chris will contribute his expertise in tax strategy, succession planning, and transaction advisory to support the firm's mission of helping business owners achieve successful transitions and maximize long‑term financial outcomes.

Chris is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Indiana University – South Bend.

About Legacy Capital Advisors, LLC – Founded in 2002 with headquarters in Naples, Florida, Legacy Capital Advisors is a boutique, Sell-Side advisory firm specializing in business transitions, succession planning, and strategic financial guidance for closely-held, middle market companies.

For media inquiries, please contact: Kevin Keuper, Managing Director, [email protected], 239-920-5721

SOURCE Legacy Capital Advisors, LLC