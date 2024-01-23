Legacy Care Partners Inc. Announces Successful Acquisition of Superior Home Health and Superior Hospice of Texas

News provided by

Legacy Care Partners Inc.

23 Jan, 2024, 13:53 ET

MANITOWOC, Wis., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Care Partners Inc., a prominent healthcare services provider, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Superior Home Health and Superior Hospice of Texas making a pivotal moment in expanding top-notch healthcare services across the state.

Strategic Expansion in Texas
Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Superior Home Health and Superior Hospice operate strategically in seven locations, including San Antonio, Del Rio, Laredo, Eagle Pass, Uvalde, McAllen, and Brownsville. With a history of serving 50 counties and reaching 500 cities, these organizations have established themselves as trusted healthcare partners.

Welcoming Superior Home Health and Superior Hospice
"We extend a warm welcome to Superior Home Health and Superior Hospice into the Legacy Care Partners family," expressed Brian McDonald, CEO/President at Legacy Care Partners Inc. "This strategic acquisition positions us to broaden our impact in Texas, ensuring that more communities have access to the high-quality healthcare services they deserve."

President's Perspective
Belinda Juarez, the President and founder of Superior Home Health and Superior Hospice, emphasized the significance of this acquisition. "As Superior approaches its 20th anniversary, this business combination enhances and leverages synergies, expanding and strengthening the Superior brand as a subsidiary of Legacy Care Partner Inc."

For further information about Legacy Care Partners Inc. and its services, please visit www.lcpicare.com.
For further information about Superior Home Health and Superior Hospice and its services, please visit www.superiorforyou.com.

About Legacy Care Partners Inc.:
Legacy Care Partners Inc. is a leading healthcare services provider, with existing operations in Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Texas, dedicated to enhancing the well-being of individuals and families delivering comprehensive healthcare solutions to communities across the nation.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations
Legacy Care Partners Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Legacy Care Partners Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.