Legacy Care Partners Inc. Announces Successful Acquisition of Superior Home Health and Superior Hospice of Texas

MANITOWOC, Wis., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Care Partners Inc., a prominent healthcare services provider, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Superior Home Health and Superior Hospice of Texas making a pivotal moment in expanding top-notch healthcare services across the state.

Strategic Expansion in Texas

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Superior Home Health and Superior Hospice operate strategically in seven locations, including San Antonio, Del Rio, Laredo, Eagle Pass, Uvalde, McAllen, and Brownsville. With a history of serving 50 counties and reaching 500 cities, these organizations have established themselves as trusted healthcare partners.

Welcoming Superior Home Health and Superior Hospice

"We extend a warm welcome to Superior Home Health and Superior Hospice into the Legacy Care Partners family," expressed Brian McDonald, CEO/President at Legacy Care Partners Inc. "This strategic acquisition positions us to broaden our impact in Texas, ensuring that more communities have access to the high-quality healthcare services they deserve."

President's Perspective

Belinda Juarez, the President and founder of Superior Home Health and Superior Hospice, emphasized the significance of this acquisition. "As Superior approaches its 20th anniversary, this business combination enhances and leverages synergies, expanding and strengthening the Superior brand as a subsidiary of Legacy Care Partner Inc."

About Legacy Care Partners Inc.:

Legacy Care Partners Inc. is a leading healthcare services provider, with existing operations in Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Texas, dedicated to enhancing the well-being of individuals and families delivering comprehensive healthcare solutions to communities across the nation.

