Legacy Cleaning Expands Minnesota Footprint with Acquisition of Oriole, Inc.

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Cleaning, a premium contract commercial cleaning company based in Minnesota, announced the acquisition of Oriole, Inc. DBA Advantage Structure Valet – another commercial cleaning company based in Rosemount, MN. This acquisition marks the second purchase Legacy Cleaning has made since they founded in 2019.

Oriole, Inc. has a long history of taking care of their clients, partners and team members. Brian Comiskey, CEO of Legacy Cleaning, believes the following:

"Take care of your people. In turn, they will take care of your clients, and the rest will take care of itself."

Legacy Cleaning will continue to raise the standard with their new clients and team members by introducing technology, quality control systems, and a hands-on approach to client management.

Looking forward, Legacy Cleaning plans to deepen the relationships with their new clients and team members as well as expanding local presence in new suburban markets through the acquisition in Eagan, Apple Valley and Blaine, Minnesota. Legacy Cleaning also looks to expand regionally in the near future into markets in the surrounding states of Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.

About Legacy Cleaning

Legacy Cleaning is a Minnesota-based janitorial and commercial cleaning company that is dedicated to serving their team members and clients through grit, accountability, a team-first mentality, and strong client relationships. Learn more at www.legacycleaningmn.com.

Contact:

Brian Comiskey

651-245-5123

[email protected]

SOURCE Legacy Cleaning