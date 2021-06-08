Legacy Collective Announces Corporate Giving Circles, Bringing Community and Philanthropy to the Workplace

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Collective, a giving community dedicated to funding nonprofits addressing systemic issues with sustainable solutions, today announces Corporate Giving Circles, an initiative to bring community and philanthropy into the workplace. Legacy Collective offers three options for Corporate Giving Circles depending on how hands-on the employer and employees want to be. The goal is to allow employers to build community and camaraderie within their organization, while helping employees give with confidence to nonprofits they care about. Employees can sign up for monthly giving or give one time, and the employer can choose to match at any level.

"Statistics show that $4-$7 billion in matching gift funds go unused annually. Having experience in a corporate setting with colleagues not knowing where to give, I know this is part of the challenge. We developed a solution that solves the issues of unused matching gifts and employees not knowing where to give," says Erin Arnheim, Legacy Collective CEO. "Our Corporate Giving Circles streamline the giving process for employees and make the entire process simple for employers. This works for companies without corporate giving programs in place, as well as for companies looking to complement their current programs."

Legacy Collective Corporate Giving Circles offers three options for setup:

Community Member: This option allows employees to donate directly to existing Legacy Collective Giving Circles. Employees vote along with other Legacy Collective Giving Circle members on fully-vetted nonprofits, choosing where the combined donations will be given. The benefit of this option is that it gives a simple way to give with confidence with a more hands-off approach. Employer Managed: This option lets the employer create a portfolio of vetted nonprofits based on their preferred cause areas. The benefit for this option is that the nonprofit organizations receiving employees' combined resources align with the employer's passion and mission. Employee Empowered: This option allows employees to nominate nonprofits to receive their combined donations. Legacy vets the organizations and then employees vote. The benefit of this option is that it really creates community within an organization, allowing employees to learn what causes their colleagues are passionate about and fund them together.

Any company that would like to discuss setting up a Corporate Giving Circle for their employees should visit this website and either complete the information request form or book a meeting directly with the Legacy team.

About Legacy Collective

Legacy Collective works to engage systemic problems related to social issues by resourcing what we believe to be the most innovative efforts and funding the most critical projects. Follow Legacy Collective online:

Contact: Whitney Otstott, 512-699-7730, [email protected]

SOURCE Legacy Collective