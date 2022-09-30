Legacy Collective Announces Florida Relief Fund

Donations to Provide Critical Services to Under-resourced Florida Residents

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Collective, a giving community dedicated to funding nonprofits addressing systemic issues with sustainable, innovative solutions, announces the Florida Relief Fund. Donations collected from this fund will be used to provide emergency services to Florida residents including shelter, food resources, and home repair services. At the time of this announcement, Feeding Tampa Bay, Hope Partnership, Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay, and World Central Kitchen have been vetted and chosen to receive the donations from the relief fund.

To donate, visit https://legacycollective.org/relief.

"As our neighbors in Florida are facing a long recovery, Legacy Collective has prepared a comprehensive response supporting those we feel to be some of the most vulnerable. We are addressing the unhoused, families, and individuals in under-resourced communities through food insecurity and home repair. In times like these, our Legacy community across the country comes together to support our neighbors from other communities in meaningful ways," says Erin Arnheim, Legacy Collective CEO.

About our Relief Fund Partners:

Feeding Tampa Bay: Feeding Tampa Bay and our Disaster Readiness team are FEMA trained and prepared to handle disaster situations. In partnership with the Tampa Bay area Emergency Operations Centers, they work directly with local emergency management operations to provide food, water, and hygiene items during crisis situations. Feeding Tampa Bay provides food assistance for 10 counties.

About Legacy Collective

Legacy Collective works to engage systemic problems related to social issues by resourcing what we believe to be the most innovative efforts and funding the most critical projects. Follow Legacy Collective online:

