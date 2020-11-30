Legacy Collective Announces Grants Totaling $75,000; Launches New Campaign to Fund Five Additional Grants in 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Collective, a giving community dedicated to solving systemic issues with sustainable, innovative solutions, announces the recipients of three $25,000 grants for the 4th quarter of 2020: BeLoved Atlanta, Miracle Foundation and Texas Civil Rights Project. Additionally, Legacy Collective announces the launch of its 100x100 giving campaign in an effort to help 100 families rebuild from the devastating economic impacts of COVID-19.

"Each quarter, our giving community comes together to nominate, vote, and grant funds to incredibly innovative nonprofits," says Erin Arnheim, CEO of Legacy Collective. "During 2020, we have seen unprecedented needs arise because of the emotional and economic impacts of COVID-19, including rising levels of food insecurity and homelessness, a greater need for mental health services and a number of other systemic issues. In 2021, we want to give five additional $20,000 grants to organizations helping families rebuild their lives. In order to do that, we need 100 new donors to commit to giving $100 per month so that we can positively impact 100 families in 2021."

Legacy Collective is unique in its approach to giving, allowing members to combine their investment with hundreds of others to fund sustainable world-changing initiatives. Legacy offers four Giving Circle options. These donations combine to provide grants to organizations nominated by and voted on by Legacy Giving Circle members, including the three most recent grants.

BeLoved Atlanta's $25,000 grant will go towards their Resident Empowerment Program, which helps in the restoration of women who have been commercially sexually exploited. The funding will provide the basic needs required for each resident including housing, food, transportation, and household items. Additionally, this grant supports solving the issues of systemic racism within commercial sexual exploitation.

Miracle Foundation is receiving a $25,000 grant towards their A Family for Every Child Initiative in India. Miracle Foundation strives to support orphans while bringing about sustainable change that reduces the need for orphanages. For the past 20 years, Miracle Foundation has improved the lives of more than 15,000 vulnerable children and orphans in need and impacted more than 300 orphanages in India.

Texas Civil Rights Project's $25,000 grant will go towards their Criminal Injustice Reform (CIR) Program, which strives to remedy the injustices of Texas's criminal legal system for people suffering inside and outside of jails and prisons. This reform project will impact the nearly 30,000 people – who are disproportionately Black and Brown, and enduring financial hardship – locked up pre-trial on felony charges each year in the county, as well as their loved ones who also endure the damaging consequences.

To further the impact of Legacy Collective, the new 100x100 Campaign will run through the end of 2020, seeking 100 new donors giving $100 per month for one year. The goal of the campaign is to fund five additional grants in 2021 focused on organizations that engage, support and empower 100 families to rebuild through a multi-systemic family empowerment approach. These organizations would provide family therapy programs, housing and childcare services, address food insecurity and provide vocational and educational training programs. To learn more about the campaign, visit www.legacycollective.org/100x100.

