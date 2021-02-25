Legacy Collective Announces Successes from 2020, Plans for 2021, and the Expansion of its Board of Advisors

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Collective, a giving community dedicated to funding nonprofits addressing systemic issues with sustainable, innovative solutions, today announces some key highlights from its recent Annual Donor Recap Meeting, including giving 15 grants totaling $385,000 and the expansion of its Board of Advisors in 2020. For a list of all funded initiatives, follow this link.

A notable highlight from 2020 is the expansion of the Board of Advisors, which is now comprised of the following members:

The members of the Board were strategically chosen to make strides toward comprehensive representation including gender, age, LGBTQ+ representation, leaders of color, areas of expertise, and geographic location.

"There's a famous African proverb I love that goes something like this: If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together," says new Board member Leaverton. "When Jen first told me about Legacy Collective, instantly its mission, vision and values resonated with me. I knew this was an organization I had to be a part of. I can already tell that the people at Legacy are my go-far-go-together tribe. I'm honored to be on the Board and can't wait to collaborate with others in service of those in need."

Legacy Collective names as a goal for 2021 to increase the number of grants given, as well as launch new initiatives to increase donor engagement and educate their donor community on systemic issues. Due to the success of their recent Texas Disaster Relief Fund, they are poised to give 25 grants in 2021 totaling over $800,000.

"If you asked me to distill exactly what Legacy Collective is all about into one succinct word, it would have to be COMMUNITY," says Hatmaker. "People are at the very center of the work that we put our hands and hearts to. And because our work impacts people of every stripe from all walks of life, it is just so, so critical that we foster a radically inclusive culture within our organization, one that celebrates the diversity and representation of all of its members by championing the unique differences that make us who we are. I am beyond proud to link arms with every single individual engaged in this work."

Legacy Collective works to engage systemic problems related to social issues by resourcing what we believe to be the most innovative efforts and funding the most critical projects. Follow Legacy Collective online:

