Legacy Collective Announces Texas Disaster Relief Fund

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Collective, a giving community dedicated to funding nonprofits addressing systemic issues with sustainable, innovative solutions, today announces the Texas Disaster Relief Fund. Donations collected from this emergency fund will be used to provide food and shelter to those in need across the state of Texas. This will include helping Texans with emergency relief, food insecurity, and rebuilding efforts.

To make a donation, go to https://legacycollective.org/relief.

"Texas is in a state of disaster as the recent winter storms have caused power outages, water shortages and more, all in the midst of freezing temperatures," says Erin Arnheim, Legacy Collective CEO. "I can personally attest, as someone who has been without power and water for many days and had to be evacuated from my home, that we rely on others in times of need and I'm so grateful to those who have helped me. This Disaster Relief Fund is a way for anyone to step in and help Texans in a time of need."

Donations collected from the Texas Disaster Relief Fund will be allocated to the following organizations:

Feeding Texas : Feeding Texas is the largest hunger-relief organization in Texas. Together with 21 member food banks, they reach over 4 million Texans annually with food and resources and engage the state in the fight against hunger. Their network of food banks reaches every county in Texas — making them uniquely prepared to serve as a central point of contact for information, resources, and donations.

