Legacy Collective Announces Three Grants for the First Quarter of 2021 Totaling $75,000

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Collective, a giving community dedicated to solving systemic issues with sustainable, innovative solutions, announces the recipients of three $25,000 grants for the 1st quarter of 2021: The Settlement Home for Children, Chicago Scholars, and 99 Balloons. The grant recipients are nominated by and voted on by Legacy Collective Giving Circle members.

"Our community of givers never ceases to amaze me with the innovative organizations they nominate, their generosity and their heart for such a variety of causes," says Erin Arnheim, CEO of Legacy Collective. "The grant recipients this quarter are unique. The projects being funded are building sustainable infrastructures to address systemic issues. We are thrilled to link arms and come alongside them to help fund these projects."

The Settlement Home for Children is a licensed nonprofit organization that serves individuals who have experienced severe emotional trauma, abuse, and neglect. Their $25,000 grant will go towards their Transitional Living Program (TLP), which provides efficiency apartments on campus for young women 18 and older who are not quite prepared to live on their own. The Settlement Home for Children staff guides residents to independence as they pursue secondary education, gain and maintain employment, and master the life skills that lead to long-term well-being and success.

Chicago Scholars is the largest college access and success program in Chicago serving more than 3,000 Scholars and Alumni each year in their seven-year college access and success mentoring and career support program. Their $25,000 grant will go towards their unique 7-year, holistic program with a proven match-fit algorithm as the foundation to students who have demonstrated leadership and are committed to furthering their education.

99 Balloons has a mission of building inclusive communities so that every person with a disability and their family can live a full life within relationships. Their $25,000 grant will go towards 99 Balloons Equip, a new initiative to formalize and expand training materials for their rEcess and bEfriend programs, as well as expand training opportunities to serve their global partners and anyone wishing to learn more about inclusivity and building community with those experiencing disability.

Legacy Collective is unique in its approach to giving, allowing members to combine their investment with hundreds of others to fund sustainable world-changing initiatives. Legacy offers four Giving Circle options. These donations combine to provide grants to organizations nominated by and voted on by Legacy Giving Circle members, including the three most recent grants.

About Legacy Collective

Legacy Collective works to engage systemic problems related to social issues by resourcing what we believe to be the most innovative efforts and funding the most critical projects. Follow Legacy Collective online:

Contact: Whitney Otstott, (512) 699-7730, [email protected]

SOURCE Legacy Collective