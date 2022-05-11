Legacy Collective Announces Ukraine Relief Fund

Donations to Provide Critical Services to Ukrainian Refugees

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Collective, a giving community dedicated to funding nonprofits addressing systemic issues with sustainable, innovative solutions, announces the Ukraine Relief Fund . Donations collected from this fund will be used to provide emergency services to the Ukrainian people, including shelter, protection, food resources, and more. At the time of this announcement, Love Does, World Central Kitchen, Save the Children, and The International Rescue Committee have been vetted and chosen to receive the donations from the relief fund.

"Today, we are coming together as a Legacy community to help our neighbors in Ukraine," says Erin Arnheim, Legacy Collective CEO. "As the Ukrainian people are facing a crisis, we have prepared a comprehensive response supporting women, children, and refugees through four partner organizations we have vetted and deeply trust."

About our Relief Fund Partners:

The International Rescue Committee: In Ukraine , the IRC is working with local partners to provide emergency assistance to internally displaced people. So far, we have supported evacuation efforts for women and children, provided critical information services about housing, employment, refugee rights and registration for displaced people, as well as provided psychosocial care through a dedicated hotline.

Love Does: Love Does secured 3000 units of formula which is equivalent to 600 infants for 30 days/4 meals a day delivered to maternity wards in Kyiv. Love Does secured 285,000 meals to be delivered to multiple centers. In addition, we staffed and supplied youth centers at the Warsaw Expo for 5000 Ukrainian refugees.

Save the Children: Save the Children has been operating in Ukraine since 2014 by supporting their access to education, providing psychosocial support, distributing winter kits and hygiene kits, and providing cash grants to families so they can meet basic needs such as food, rent and medicines, or so they can invest in starting new businesses. Our specialist teams are also providing children with access to safe, inclusive, quality education.

World Central Kitchen: WCK began serving hot meals within hours of the initial invasion of Ukraine, and quickly set up at the eight border crossings with Poland. Since then, WCK's Chefs for Ukraine response has grown rapidly, and is distributing nourishing food and fresh meals across the region. WCK is also distributing bulk food product to restaurant partners in Ukraine to supplement the strained food supply chain and working with local restaurants to provide fresh meals at border crossings, shelters, and other locations along their journey.

About Legacy Collective

Legacy Collective works to engage systemic problems related to social issues by resourcing what we believe to be the most innovative efforts and funding the most critical projects. Follow Legacy Collective online:

