Legacy Collective Gives a Total of $55,000 in Grants to Miracle Foundation, The Spero Project and Hand to Hold

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Collective, a giving community dedicated to solving systemic issues with sustainable, innovative solutions, today announces its grant recipients for the fourth quarter of 2021: Miracle Foundation received $25,000, The Spero Project received $25,000, and Hand to Hold received $5,000.

Legacy Collective is a community of donors giving between $35 and $1,000+ per month who nominate nonprofits domestically and globally that meet Legacy's granting criteria. Legacy donors then vote on which nonprofits receive the funding. Since its inception in 2015, Legacy has raised over $5 million. This year alone, Legacy has given 41 grants totaling over $1 million addressing 13 cause areas fighting to solve systemic issues. To learn more about Legacy Collective giving circles, watch this video.

Miracle Foundation's mission is to empower orphans and vulnerable children to reach their full potential. In 2019, Miracle began a partnership with Texas Alliance for Child & Family Services. As of Oct. 2021, there were 10,894 unaccompanied children and nearly 6,000 are in Texas. The goal is the prompt and safe reunification of children with their families. Read more here.

"Children don't get help without intervention. Without intervention, they suffer. But when we take meaningful action, with all of our effort and all of our heart, we can give children what they truly want," says Caroline Boudreaux, Founder, Miracle Foundation. "We can reunite them with their families if they've been separated, and we can keep them together whenever possible. No family should ever be separated because of poverty or desperation. We are so proud to partner with Legacy Collective on this important work."

The Spero Project will be welcoming 1,000 new Afghan neighbors arriving through the Afghan Placement Assistant program. With the goal of making Oklahoma City a place of belonging, Spero is growing their staff, replicating programs, and adding new partnerships to ensure Afghan arrivals receive the level of support needed for successful long-term resettlement. Read more here.

"It's a humbling and sacred space to be welcomed into the lives of our new neighbors from Afghanistan and to partner with them as they join our community," says Kim Bandy, Executive Director, The Spero Project. "It's a joy to offer support through programs that make our city a place of belonging—English classes, robust student support and school liaison programs, assistance navigating immigration processes, access to mental health support, and more. And we look forward to all we have to learn from our new neighbors in return!"

Hand to Hold is creating programming to support neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) families, focusing on parents of color as they are disproportionately affected by perinatal mood disorders, prematurity and COVID-19. Hand to Hold is the only Texas organization providing wrap-around mental health support and education for NICU parents while women are on bedrest, throughout their baby's NICU stay, following discharge and in the event of infant loss. Read more here.

