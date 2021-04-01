Legacy Collective Gives Five Grants Totaling $450,000 to Nonprofits to Assist in Texas Disaster Relief Efforts

AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Collective, a giving community dedicated to funding nonprofits addressing systemic issues with sustainable, innovative solutions, today announces that it has given five grants totaling $450,000 to nonprofit organizations helping Texans in need after winter storm Uri. The organizations receiving grants are Feeding Texas, Rebuilding Together Houston, Rebuilding Together Austin, Sustainable Food Center and Austin Disaster Relief Network.

"We were blown away by the generosity of individual donors and organizations from across the country supporting our fellow Texans that left so many without water, electricity and a long clean-up effort ahead," says Erin Arnheim, Legacy Collective CEO. "We're proud to link arms with these organizations meeting so many needs across the state."

More information about these organizations, how they'll use the funds and the impact that Legacy Collective donors have made can be found on our Texas Disaster Relief Fund page.

Donations from the Texas Disaster Relief Fund benefited the following organizations:

Legacy Collective works to engage systemic problems related to social issues by resourcing what we believe to be the most innovative efforts and funding the most critical projects. Follow Legacy Collective online:

