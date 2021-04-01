Legacy Collective Gives Five Grants Totaling $450,000 to Nonprofits to Assist in Texas Disaster Relief Efforts
Feeding Texas, Rebuilding Together Houston, Rebuilding Together Austin, Sustainable Food Center and Austin Disaster Relief Network All Receive Grants
Apr 01, 2021, 08:32 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Collective, a giving community dedicated to funding nonprofits addressing systemic issues with sustainable, innovative solutions, today announces that it has given five grants totaling $450,000 to nonprofit organizations helping Texans in need after winter storm Uri. The organizations receiving grants are Feeding Texas, Rebuilding Together Houston, Rebuilding Together Austin, Sustainable Food Center and Austin Disaster Relief Network.
"We were blown away by the generosity of individual donors and organizations from across the country supporting our fellow Texans that left so many without water, electricity and a long clean-up effort ahead," says Erin Arnheim, Legacy Collective CEO. "We're proud to link arms with these organizations meeting so many needs across the state."
More information about these organizations, how they'll use the funds and the impact that Legacy Collective donors have made can be found on our Texas Disaster Relief Fund page.
Donations from the Texas Disaster Relief Fund benefited the following organizations:
- Feeding Texas: Feeding Texas is the largest hunger-relief organization in Texas. Together with 21 member food banks, they reach over 4 million Texans annually with food and resources and engage the state in the fight against hunger. Feeding Texas CEO Celia Cole shares how the grant from Legacy Collective will help their efforts.
- Rebuilding Together Houston: RTH is a core services organization that provides home repairs and modifications at no cost to low-income seniors, veterans, homeowners with disabilities, and working families impacted by natural disasters. Christine Holland, CEO of RTH, explains how much these funds mean to the people they serve.
- Rebuilding Together Austin: RTA is a non-profit organization that provides free critical health and safety repairs for low-income, disabled, and veteran homeowners at no cost, using the services of volunteers and contractors. Learn about the impact that Legacy Collective donors have made for this organization.
- Sustainable Food Center: For over 45 years, SFC has supported local, small to mid-sized farms achieve their business and regenerative farming goals so they can thrive, while increasing access to healthy, local food throughout the supply chain. Fifty percent of relief funding from Legacy Collective will go directly toward Black and Brown farmer relief.
- Austin Disaster Relief Network: ADRN is comprised of nearly 200 Greater Austin churches and thousands of trained volunteers bringing hope into crisis. ADRN's network enables and empowers church members to organize, prepare, mobilize, and respond quickly in the event of disaster, great or small.
About Legacy Collective
Legacy Collective works to engage systemic problems related to social issues by resourcing what we believe to be the most innovative efforts and funding the most critical projects. Follow Legacy Collective online:
