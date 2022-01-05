Legacy Collective Launches as Independent Nonprofit, Providing More Opportunities to Fund Sustainable, Innovative Solutions to Systemic Issues

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Collective, a giving community dedicated to funding nonprofits addressing systemic issues with sustainable, innovative solutions, today announces its launch as an independent Texas nonprofit corporation, with an IRS application pending for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. Previously, Legacy Collective existed solely as a donor-advised fund under a separate 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. This change allows Legacy to receive funding from a wider range of sources, thus funding more grants to nonprofits worldwide. All operations were moved under the new entity on January 1, 2022. Legacy Collective donors will not be affected by the change.

Additionally, Legacy Collective announces a record-breaking year in 2021, giving 41 grants totaling $1,086,779 across 9 states, 7 countries, and 4 continents serving over 13 different cause areas.

"We've spent more than a year re-structuring Legacy, and now with the best team, the best practices, and the best community, we are ready to scale beyond our wildest dreams," says Jen Hatmaker, Legacy Co-Founder and Chief Outreach Officer. "Our goals for local and global impact through the consistent investment of our givers are through the roof."

"Legacy Collective's transition to independent nonprofit status is coming at the perfect time," says B.T. Harman, Legacy Chairman of the Board. "Both our team and Legacy's Giving Circle donors are fired up to make a serious impact on a variety of systemic issues in the coming years."

A new Board of Directors has been named to support the new structure of Legacy Collective. The board members are:

"In the past year, we've doubled our donations and number of grants given, built a new Board, launched two significant programs, and are now entering this new season as our own nonprofit," says Arnheim. "I am so excited to see how our new organizational structure and programs allow us to support and amplify nonprofits addressing systemic issues in innovative and sustainable ways at levels we can't begin to imagine. Collective giving makes a greater impact, and it's more fun when we give together!"

Legacy Collective is poised for more growth in 2022. Legacy recently launched Corporate Giving Circles and City Giving Circles. Corporate Giving Circles provide a simple way for employees to give together in the workplace through a program outsourced to and managed by Legacy. City Giving Circles allow conferences to generate fundraising dollars for local nonprofits through attendee registration.

About Legacy Collective

Legacy Collective works to engage systemic problems related to social issues by resourcing what we believe to be the most innovative efforts and funding the most critical projects. Follow Legacy Collective online:

Contact: Whitney Otstott, 512-699-7730, [email protected]

SOURCE Legacy Collective