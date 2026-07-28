Legacy Commercial Property Announces Two Dutch Bros-Anchored Developments

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Commercial Property, a Highland Ventures Company and national leader in convenience-focused retail real estate, today announces two new Dutch Bros-anchored developments: one in Dayton, Tennessee, and one in Fairborn, Ohio.

"Both of these properties sit on high-traffic corridors surrounded by large national tenants," said Ben Hoogland, President of Legacy Commercial Property. "With Dutch Bros as a fantastic traffic-driving anchor, we're providing the kind of visibility, access, and strong consumer base that drives retailer profitability."

Located at 3365 Rhea County Highway, the Dayton property is anchored by a 1,133-square-foot Dutch Bros and offers up to 3,450 square feet of additional retail space available for lease. The site sits on Highway 27, a corridor that sees more than 20,000 vehicles per day and is surrounded by national retailers including Walmart and Lowe's, along with a deep bench of quick-service neighbors such as Wendy's, McDonald's, Waffle House, and Bojangles.

The Fairborn property is located at 220 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and will be home to the first Dutch Bros location in the city. The site sits just off I-675, a major connector road serving Dayton, Ohio, and its surrounding suburbs. The property is also only a few minutes from Wright State University, putting it in front of a steady, built-in customer base. More than 371,000 people live within 10 miles of the site, a reflection of its proximity to the heart of Dayton.

"These markets check every box we look, for including strong traffic counts, proven co-tenancy, and rooftops that support long-term growth," said Brent Conley, Senior Director of Acquisitions and Development at Legacy Commercial Property. "Dutch Bros as the anchor gives operators an immediate reason to take a serious look at the Dayton property."

Legacy Commercial Property's vertically integrated platform, spanning acquisition, development, design and construction, leasing, and property management, allows the company to move quickly and deliver turnkey opportunities for tenants at every stage of their journey. Businesses interested in available space at the Dayton property are encouraged to contact Legacy's leasing team for more information.

About Legacy Commercial Property

Legacy Commercial Property, a Highland Ventures Company, is a family-owned real estate investment and development firm specializing in high-quality retail properties. With a proven track record spanning more than four decades, Legacy owns and manages a diverse portfolio of more than 700 properties across 22 states. A market leader in convenience retail, Legacy delivers long-term value for tenants, brand partners, and communities. The company's vertically integrated team oversees every stage of the property lifecycle, from acquisition and development to construction, leasing, and management, ensuring exceptional quality and operational ease.

For Leasing Inquiries:

Mike Kohne

Regional Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 920-298-1578

For Media Inquiries:

Rich Palumbo

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 847-904-9025

SOURCE Legacy Commercial Property