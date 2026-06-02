Legacy Commercial Property Announces Starbucks-Anchored Retail Development in La Vergne, Tennessee

New Construction at 101 Floyd Mayfield Drive Brings Prime Retail Space to One of Middle Tennessee's Fastest-Growing Corridors

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Commercial Property, a Highland Ventures Company and convenience retail real estate leader, today announces the development of a new multi-tenant retail space at 101 Floyd Mayfield Drive in La Vergne, Tennessee. The project offers up to 4,018 SF of available retail space within a new 6,083 SF development.

"La Vergne is a market that demands attention right now," said Ben Hoogland of Legacy Commercial Property. "The growth fundamentals here are exceptional. This corridor is adding population, income, and national retail commitments at a pace that signals long-term strength. We wanted to be here, and we wanted to be here early."

The property is located at the signalized corner of Murfreesboro Road (U.S. Hwy 41 and 70S) and Floyd Mayfield Drive, with direct frontage generating more than 25,500 vehicles per day. The site offers unrestricted access and ingress/egress from both roads. C-2 commercial zoning supports a wide range of uses. The development is anchored by Starbucks Coffee with the fast-casual Mexican concept Dos Bros also committed to the space. Chase Bank is committed to the site as well. National retailers surrounding the site include ALDI, Panda Express, Chipotle, Walmart, and Kroger. The property also benefits from convenient access to I-24, I-40, and I-65.

La Vergne is one of the fastest-growing cities in Rutherford County and an increasingly compelling retail submarket within the greater Nashville region. More than 128,000 residents live within five miles, with population projected to grow nearly 4% over the next five years. Average household income reaches nearly $86,000 within five miles and nearly $97,000 within ten.

"The retail story writing itself on this corridor is hard to ignore," said Brent Conley, Senior Director of Acquisitions and Development at Legacy Commercial Property. "Starbucks doesn't anchor a site without conviction. When you combine that with ALDI, Chipotle, Panda Express, and a national bank all committing to the same intersection, the trade area signals are clear. Operators who move early here will benefit from the infrastructure already being built around them."

Available space can accommodate 1 to 2 tenants with suites starting at 1,500 SF. Ongoing local investment, including a $243 million mixed-use development and the Uptown La Vergne project, further reinforces long-term demand in the corridor. Legacy's vertically integrated platform, spanning site selection, development, construction, leasing, and property management, ensures a streamlined path from lease signing to opening day. Operators seeking retail space in one of Middle Tennessee's highest-growth corridors are encouraged to contact Legacy's leasing team directly.

About Legacy Commercial Property

Legacy Commercial Property, a Highland Ventures Company, is a family-owned real estate investment and development firm specializing in high-quality retail and mixed-use properties. With a proven track record spanning more than four decades, Legacy owns and manages a diverse portfolio of more than 700 properties across 22 states. A market leader in convenience retail, Legacy delivers long-term value for tenants, brand partners, and communities. The company's vertically integrated team oversees every stage of the property lifecycle, from acquisition and development to construction, leasing, and management, ensuring exceptional quality and operational ease.

For Leasing Inquiries:

Matthew Hill, Regional Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 513.640.3764

For Media Inquiries:

Rich Palumbo

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 847-904-9025

SOURCE Legacy Commercial Property