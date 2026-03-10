Legacy Commercial Property Announces Two New Strip Centers in Middle Tennessee

Legacy Continues to Demonstrate Its Convenience Retail Leadership

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Commercial Property, a Highland Ventures Company and national leader in convenience-focused retail real estate, today announces the addition of two strip center properties in Middle Tennessee - one in Winchester and one in Cookeville - further solidifying the company's position as a leading retail partner in the region's fastest-growing communities.

"Middle Tennessee continues to be one of the most compelling retail markets in the country, and these two properties reflect exactly the kind of high-visibility, high-traffic opportunities we seek," said Ben Hoogland from Legacy Commercial Property. "Our ability to identify and act on assets like these; positioned next to the nation's strongest anchor retailers, is part of what sets Legacy apart."

The Winchester property is located at 2585 Decherd Blvd. With 1,260 SF of leasable space, our property sits at the heart of one of the city's most trafficked retail corridors, generating more than 21,000 vehicles per day. The property is adjacent to Walmart and surrounded by national powerhouses including Home Depot and Kroger, providing tenants with unmatched co-tenancy and a built-in, consumer base. Existing suite neighbors include Jimmy John's and Deluxe Nails, with 40 dedicated parking spaces ensuring ease of access for customers.

The Cookeville property is located at 770 South Jefferson Ave. It offers between 1,200 and 2,520 SF of retail space in one of the market's busiest corridors. The site sits directly in front of the second most-visited Walmart in Tennessee; a location that ranks in the top 3% of all Walmart stores nationwide. The property commands more than 23,000 daily vehicle counts on S. Jefferson Ave and benefits from more than 52,000 vehicles per day along nearby I-40, with direct access via a signalized corner. Neighbors include Lowe's, Starbucks, and Chick-fil-A. A forthcoming facade refresh will further enhance the property's already strong curb appeal.

Cookeville's position midway between Nashville and Knoxville, combined with its proximity to Tennessee Tech University, creates a diverse and expanding customer base that is tailor-made for retail growth.

"These acquisitions place our tenants directly in the middle of two strategically important retail corridors in Tennessee. In Cookeville, Lowe's is operating as the state's second‑busiest location, Walmart as one of Tennessee's top performers, and major brands like Aldi, Starbucks, Dunkin', and Chick‑fil‑A all ranking among the top tier of statewide locations;" said Brent Conley, Senior Director of Acquisitions and Development. "This level of performance is no coincidence—it reflects sustained consumer demand throughout the South Jefferson corridor. Winchester, meanwhile, continues to benefit from strong co‑tenancy and steady retail growth, making it an equally compelling market for operators looking to expand. We're committed to strengthening both corridors with tenant mixes that build on the momentum created by these national anchors."

Both properties are available for immediate leasing. Legacy's vertically integrated platform, encompassing acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and property management, ensures a streamlined experience for tenants at every stage. Businesses seeking a competitive edge in Middle Tennessee's convenience retail landscape are encouraged to contact Legacy's Nashville-based leasing team.

About Legacy Commercial Property

Legacy Commercial Property, a Highland Ventures Company, is a family-owned real estate investment and development firm specializing in high-quality retail and mixed-use properties. With a proven track record spanning more than four decades, Legacy owns and manages a diverse portfolio of more than 700 properties across 22 states. A market leader in convenience retail, Legacy delivers long-term value for tenants, brand partners, and communities. The company's vertically integrated team oversees every stage of the property lifecycle, from acquisition and development to construction, leasing, and management, ensuring exceptional quality and operational ease.

For Leasing Inquiries:

Cookeville, TN

Mike Kohne

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 920-450-9013

Winchester, TN



Matt Hill

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 513-307-8852

For Media Inquiries:

Rich Palumbo

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 847-904-9025

SOURCE Legacy Commercial Property