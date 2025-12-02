Legacy Commercial Property Expands to Huntsville, Alabama with Acquisition of Hunnington Center Retail Plaza

New 55,000-Square-Foot Retail Center on Memorial Parkway Offers Immediate Leasing Opportunities in One of Alabama's Fastest-Growing Markets

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Commercial Property, a Highland Ventures Company and national leader in convenience-focused retail real estate, today announces its expansion into the Huntsville, Alabama market with the acquisition of the Hunnington Center. The newly acquired retail plaza provides more than 55,000 square feet of highly-visible retail space in one of Alabama's fastest growing communities.

"Huntsville continues to emerge as a national hub for technology, aerospace, and innovation," said Ben Hoogland, Vice President at Legacy Commercial Property. "The Hunnington Center is ideally positioned to serve this expanding market, and we're excited to make this premier property available to both local businesses and national retail partners."

Located on a signalized intersection at 11220 Memorial Parkway SW, the plaza benefits from more than 29,000 vehicles per day and sits amongst some of the nation's most recognizable retail brands, including Lowes, Home Depot, Sam's Club and Publix. Featuring 10 flexibly sized units and 36,000 square feet of space available for immediate lease, the property offers turnkey solutions for growth-oriented operators.

With a focus on existing and new tenants, Legacy Commercial Property plans to renovate and upgrade the exterior with a new facade, new roof, new signage, and a new parking lot. With retail vacancy rates at historic lows in Huntsville and a 15% population growth since 2020, far outpacing the national average, this property presents a compelling entry point for new and expanding tenants.

"At Legacy, we deliver a comprehensive, turnkey experience for our partners," said Brent Conley, Senior Director of Acquisitions and Development. "As a fourth-generation family-owned business, we understand better than anyone how to find value, especially in the sunbelt. We can also serve up and deliver these properties with a level of flexibility and responsiveness that most organizations struggle to match. Hunnington Center is a prime example of our commitment to long-term value and exceptional tenant support."

Legacy Commercial Property owns and manages more than 700 properties across 22 states and has earned national recognition for its vertically integrated approach to acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and property management. The company's streamlined model creates efficiency and consistency across every stage of the property lifecycle.

Businesses interested in available space at the Hunnington Center, or other premier commercial opportunities, are encouraged to contact Legacy's Nashville-based leasing team for more information.

Boilerplate

Legacy Commercial Property, a Highland Ventures Company, is a family-owned real estate investment and development firm specializing in high-quality retail and mixed-use properties. With a proven track record spanning more than four decades, Legacy owns and manages a diverse portfolio of more than 700 properties across 22 states. A market leader in convenience retail, Legacy delivers long-term value for tenants, brand partners, and communities. The company's vertically integrated team oversees every stage of the property lifecycle, from acquisition and development to construction, leasing, and management, ensuring exceptional quality and operational ease.

For Leasing Inquiries: Mike Kohne e: [email protected] t: 920-450-9013

For Media Inquiries: Rich Palumbo e: [email protected] t: 847-904-9025

SOURCE Legacy Commercial Property