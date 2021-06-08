Legacy Community Health and Canton & Company Launch Joint Venture to Advance Community Health and Wellness

HOUSTON and BALTIMORE, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Community Health, the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Texas, and Canton & Company, a leading healthcare growth and innovation firm, today announced the launch of Monarch Health Solutions (Monarch). Monarch will focus exclusively on Community Health Centers (CHCs), including the nation's nearly 1,400 FQHCs, to deliver purpose-built solutions to help these mission-critical organizations succeed in today's evolving healthcare landscape while also enabling them to reach more of the underserved and increase their collective impact.

Monarch Health Solutions

The launch of Monarch comes at a time when CHCs face the dual pressures of recovering from COVID-19 and adapting to the reality of value-based care. Those pressures are compounded by the increase in patients who need their services, as CHCs represent an incredibly large proportion of America's healthcare system. In 2019, there were more than 252,000 full-time CHC providers and staff serving nearly 30 million patients. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, 1 in 12 people across the United States rely on CHCs for care including 3.5 million low-income patients living in public housing, 1.4 million homeless patients, 1 million agricultural workers, and more than 355,000 veterans.

"We are excited for Monarch to provide much needed support to Community Health Centers. Monarch will provide business solutions to help relieve administrative burdens and allow them to focus on what they do best – providing necessary healthcare to underserved populations," said Katy Caldwell, CEO, Legacy Community Health Services.

"We've worked with Community Health Centers for years and have been amazed at their passion and commitment to serving their neighbors in need – especially through the most dire and difficult of circumstances like the COVID-19 pandemic," said Don McDaniel, CEO, Canton & Company. "These individuals are heroes hidden within our healthcare system who have had a life-changing impact on millions of patients and families. Monarch is dedicated to empowering them to strengthen their operational and financial capabilities while remaining laser-focused on delivering top-quality care and ensuring equitable access to health for future generations of Americans."

Monarch Health Solutions simplifies the business of healthcare for CHCs by providing access to:

Comprehensive business strategy and planning services to improve performance and drive growth

Revenue cycle management (RCM) services to optimize coding, clinical documentation, charge capture, payer contracting and more

Actionable analytics and insights to support new patient acquisition, labor productivity, network decision-making, population health strategies, and more

Managed services including outsourced RCM, virtual care management, IT management and departmental support for marketing, finance, recruiting and human resources

Technology tools, experts, and resources to improve workflows and transform business delivery

About Legacy Community Health

Legacy Community Health Services is a full-service network of community health clinics offering primary and specialty care in the Texas Gulf Coast region. Services include adult primary care, behavioral health services, community outreach, dental care, endocrinology, gender health, geriatrics, comprehensive HIV/AIDS care, nutrition and wellness, OB/GYN and maternity care, pediatrics, pharmacy, public health, school-based health, social services, and vision care. With more than 40 locations across Houston, Baytown, Deer Park, and Beaumont, Legacy is the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Texas. Legacy has been a United Way affiliated agency since 1990. To learn more, visit www.legacycommunityhealth.org.

About Canton & Company

Canton & Company is a growth and innovation services firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Guided by a dual commitment to accelerating the industry transition to a market-based health economy and creating sustainable success for its clients, Canton & Company inspires change through innovation, with particular emphasis on consumer-centric, smart health markets. We do this by fast-tracking client growth through a diversified suite of offerings that includes strategy, go-to-market, and performance services, along with innovation and venture solutions, using our powerful network of industry change-makers to connect clients with the right tools, partners, talent, and capital for sustainable success. To learn more, visit http://www.cantoncompany.com/.

About Monarch Health Solutions

Monarch Health Solutions is a strategic solutions firm owned by Canton & Company and Legacy Community Health Holdings, an affiliate of Legacy Community Health Services, serving the needs of Community Health Centers/Federally Qualified Health Centers. With a mission to help Health Centers advance community health for underserved populations and succeed in the evolving value-based care landscape, Monarch offers a suite of services purpose-built for their unique needs. Solutions include analytics and insights, managed services (such as marketing, managed pharmacy, and IT outsourcing), performance and growth (like value-based readiness, strategy, and future planning), and revenue cycle management. To learn more, visit www.monarchhealthsolutions.com.

