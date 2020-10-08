Legacy Converting Announces Expansion with New Facility, Brand Identity, and Newly Approved List-N Disinfectant Wipes

Legacy also unveiled a new brand identity and website for Everwipe™, their flagship brand of products. Everwipe™ has now has a refreshed logo, and new tagline: "Everyday, Everywhere, Everwipe™". The tagline is rooted in deep passion for both Everwipe's premium products, and the importance of establishing and following effective cleaning protocols. "As a trained physician, I seek to bring the same principles of excellence expected in the operating room to our consumer education and cleaning protocols. Our tagline is rooted in the consistency and ubiquity of a strong disinfecting protocol," said Slosberg.

Legacy also announced that their two disinfecting products-- 101075 and 10100-- now have the human corona virus claim, approved for nationwide distribution and are considered an EPA List-N product. This official standing will allow Legacy to continue providing their growing list of customers with disinfecting products of the most elite standards and certifications. The newly-certified disinfecting products complement an already strong and established portfolio of wet and dry wiping products and dispensing systems. "As we continue to scale our manufacturing and distribution capabilities, we are investing into R&D to bring innovative new products to the market and continue to provide value to our customers," said Slosberg. "In these trying times, we are proud to be able to offer EPA-registered products that can help in keeping people and places safe."

The new branding, full portfolio of Everwipe™ products, information on the new manufacturing facility, and more can all be found on Everwipe's new website at Everwipe.com.

About Legacy Converting:

Legacy Converting is a leading manufacturer of premium wiping and disinfectant products. Legacy was founded in 2004 and from day 1, our focus has been on providing premium products, innovation, and best-in-class customer service. We started with paper towels and industrial wipers and have since expanded to a full in-house chemical manufacturing facility for disinfectant and cleaning products. Our brand of products–Everwipe™– are built to be the most reliable, dependable and high-performing products in their class. We are headquartered in New Jersey and proud to be a 100% US-based company. Over the past 15 years, we've built a world class team and dramatically increased the scale and scope of our operation, but our commitment and values remain the same. Whether you're a customer, vendor, potential employee, or end user of our products, we consider ourselves a partner.

