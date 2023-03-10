LEGACY DCS NEW TUMBLEWEED DEVELOPMENT PAYS HOMAGE TO HISTORIC RESTAURANT ON 2222

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy DCS, one of Texas's premier custom neighborhood designer, builder, and community developer, is honoring the beloved Tumbleweed restaurant by keeping some of the history alive in their single-family development, while working to preserve the iconic location.

The Tumbleweed restaurant was a popular 1970's destination as patrons made their way to the lake, prior to neighborhoods like Steiner Ranch and Four Points, exemplary schools like Vandegrift, and premier companies like 3M changed the profile. An early competitor to the County Line, the Tumbleweed was a popular BBQ restaurant that tragically burned down in the mid 1980's. The restaurant's sign remains to evoke memories of Austin before the transformation into the world-class city it is today.

Nestled among 9.7 acres of Hill Country beauty, the Tumbleweed community will combine the friendly, natural setting of the original restaurant with a modern, casual elegance. Legacy DCS is approved to build 52 residential units on its 9.75-acre site, adjacent to Colina Vista. The property will consist of 39 single family style detached homes, and 13 townhouses.

With their trademark premium design and building style that seamlessly celebrates the natural surroundings and incorporates sustainable practices, Legacy DCS is the perfect choice to preserve the restaurant's heritage while creating an incomparable experience for homeowners. Other outstanding, award-winning Legacy DCS communities include the recently completed Reserve at Lake Travis and Westside Landing, both of which were named Neighborhood of the Year, as well as the 5-Star green award-winning Addie at Westlake.

Today, Legacy DCS has expanded their development expertise by founding Ledgestone Development Group, a vertically integrated real estate development firm with more than 100 years combined experience and over $750 million in current investments. Ledgestone manages every stage of property development from acquisition to completion. The Ledgestone Family of Companies now includes Legacy MCS, Brewer Design Studio, Legacy Communities, Ledgestone Title, Pastiche Hospitality, and Impact Housing which is committed to providing affordable housing in Austin.

