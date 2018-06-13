Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. Announces Joint Marketing Agreement With kathy ireland® Worldwide

"I am delighted that Legacy will be working with an organization as outstanding as kathy ireland® Worldwide," said Anthony Humpage, LEAI's Chief Executive Officer. "Ms. Ireland's message of aspiration, inspiration and entrepreneurship aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering our students to build a legacy for themselves and their families," Mr. Humpage continued.

"Empowerment and finding your own path to success is priceless. Anthony Humpage and the extraordinary team at Legacy Education are extraordinary in their unique ability to educate, empower, activate, and realize the dreams we all have... and unfortunately delay, because we don't have the answers we need. In business, kiWW® always seeks to bring solutions for success for families and entrepreneurs, which mirrors perfectly the ethos of the Legacy Education Company. It is critically important to join Legacy Education. Legacy Education is unlike any other firm of its type. Their classes speak to every business and financial need. There is a special focus on the growth of women as business leaders, and for this and so many other wonderful reasons, we have chosen to partner with this outstanding organization. For years people have approached kathy ireland® Worldwide about involvement in programs which seem similar. After connecting with Legacy Education through our EE1 business unit of Level Brands Inc., our due diligence showed that the finest fit is between Legacy Education and kathy ireland® Worldwide. Something wonderful is about to happen..." says Kathy Ireland®, Chair, CEO & Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide and Chair Emeritus, Chief Brand Strategist at Level Brands Inc.

About Legacy Education Alliance, Inc.

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (http://www.legacyeducationalliance.com) is a leading international provider of practical, high-quality, and value-based educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques. Legacy Education Alliance was founded in 1996, today we are a global company with approximately 200 employees that has cumulatively served more than two million students from more than 150 countries and territories over the course of our operating history.

We offer our training through a variety of brands including Rich Dad® Education; Rich Dad® Stock Education; Making Money from Property with Martin RobertsTM; Brick Buy BrickTM; Building Wealth; Robbie Fowler Property AcademyTM; Women in WealthTM; Perform in PropertyTM, Teach Me to TradeTM, and Trade Up Investor EducationTM. For more information, please visit our website at www.legacyeducationalliance.com.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016). kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: YWCA Greater Los Angeles for which she is an Ambassador, Dream Foundation, Providence Educational Foundation, 911 for Kids/AEF, and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Kathy is named an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

Forward-Looking Statements (Legacy Education Alliance, Inc.)

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K (including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein) filed with the SEC on April 2, 2018 and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements (Level Brands, Inc.)

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to our material dependence on our relationship with kathy ireland® Worldwide, our limited operating history, our ability to expand our business and significantly increase our revenues and our ability to report profitable operations in future periods, among others. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Level Brands, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 26, 2017 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Inuvo and are difficult to predict. Level Brands, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

