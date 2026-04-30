Legacy Education Announces Five-Year ACCET Reaccreditation for Contra Costa Medical Career College, Reinforcing Academic Quality

LANCASTER, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Education Inc. ("Legacy Education" or the "Company") (NYSE American: LGCY), a leading provider of career education healthcare programs, proudly announces that Contra Costa Medical Career College (CCMCC) has received a five-year grant of reaccreditation from the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET).

The reaccreditation decision follows ACCET's comprehensive review and recognizes CCMCC's performance across academic oversight, student outcomes, and institutional operations. The five-year term reflects sustained alignment with national standards and reinforces the college's position as a high-quality career education provider.

Receiving the maximum reaccreditation term highlights CCMCC's ability to deliver consistent outcomes while maintaining disciplined compliance and operational execution. The result supports the long-term stability of the institution and its ability to scale programs aligned with workforce demand in healthcare.

"Achieving the full five-year reaccreditation from ACCET is an important milestone for Contra Costa Medical Career College, particularly as our most recent acquisition," said LeeAnn Rohmann, Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Education. "This outcome validates both the strength of the institution and our disciplined approach to integrating and growing high-quality assets that deliver strong student outcomes and long-term value."

About Contra Costa Medical Career College

Contra Costa Medical Career College is located in Antioch, California, is an accredited healthcare training institution and a Legacy Education Inc. school. The college offers career-focused programs in allied health, including vocational nursing, diagnostic medical sonography, medical assisting with phlebotomy, dental assisting, surgical technology, and sterile processing. CCMCC emphasizes hands-on training and real-world clinical experience to prepare students for in-demand healthcare careers and support strong employment outcomes.

ABOUT LEGACY EDUCATION

Legacy Education (NYSE: LGCY) is an award-winning, nationally accredited, for-profit post-secondary education company founded in 2009. Legacy Education provides career-focused education primarily in the healthcare field, with certificates and degrees for nursing, sonography, medical technicians, dental assisting, business administration, and several others. The Company offers a wide range of educational programs and services to help students achieve their professional goals. Legacy Education's focus is on providing high-quality education that is accessible and affordable. Legacy Education is committed to growing its education footprint via organic enrollment growth, addition of new programs, and accretive acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.legacyed.com or on LinkedIn @legacy-education-inc.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's operations. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Legacy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Legacy's other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Legacy's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Legacy cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Legacy does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

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SOURCE Legacy Education Inc.