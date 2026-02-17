Legacy Education Announces Six-Year Reaccreditation Grant for Integrity College of Health from ABHES

LANCASTER, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Education Inc. ("Legacy Education" or the "Company") (NYSE American: LGCY), a leading provider of career education healthcare programs, proudly announces that Integrity College of Health (ICH) has received a six-year grant of reaccreditation from the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES).

The six-year grant represents the longest reaccreditation term awarded by ABHES and reflects confidence in ICH's academic quality, institutional effectiveness, and regulatory compliance.

This determination affirms the strength of ICH's academic delivery, student outcomes, and operational standards. It also underscores the disciplined work of faculty, staff, and campus leadership in maintaining high standards in curriculum development, clinical training, student support services, and continuous improvement.

"We are incredibly proud of our team at Integrity College of Health," said Ragheb Milad, Chief Academic Officer of Legacy Education. "Receiving the maximum six-year reaccreditation term from ABHES is a powerful validation of our academic model, our student-centered culture, and our unwavering commitment to compliance and quality. This recognition reflects the dedication of our faculty and campus teams who work every day to prepare students for meaningful careers in healthcare."

ICH, located in Pasadena, California, was founded in 2007 and offers seven career-focused healthcare training programs, including Medical Assisting, Medical Billing and Coding, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Sterile Processing Technician, Veterinary Assistant, Vocational Nursing, and an RN-BSN Bachelor of Science degree designed for working registered nurses to advance their careers.

ABOUT LEGACY EDUCATION

Legacy Education (NYSE: LGCY) is an award-winning, nationally accredited, for-profit post-secondary education company founded in 2009. Legacy Education provides career-focused education primarily in the healthcare field, with certificates and degrees for nursing, sonography, medical technicians, dental assisting, business administration, and several others. The Company offers a wide range of educational programs and services to help students achieve their professional goals. Legacy Education's focus is on providing high-quality education that is accessible and affordable. Legacy Education is committed to growing its education footprint via organic enrollment growth, addition of new programs, and accretive acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.legacyed.com or on LinkedIn @legacy-education-inc.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's operations. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Legacy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Legacy's other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Legacy's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Legacy cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Legacy does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contact Legacy Education Inc.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Amato and Partners, LLC

Investors Relations Counsel

[email protected]

SOURCE Legacy Education Inc.