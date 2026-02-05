Legacy Education Appoints Joe Bartolome as Senior Vice President of Operations to Manage Scalable Growth Across Its Multi-Campus Platform

LANCASTER, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Education Inc. ("Legacy Education" or the "Company") (NYSE American: LGCY), a leading provider of career education healthcare programs, today announced the appointment of Joe Bartolome as Senior Vice President of Operations. Joe will report to Chief Executive Officer LeeAnn Rohmann and will serve as a member of the company's Senior Leadership Team.

Joe brings more than 24 years of senior leadership experience in career and healthcare education, with a demonstrated history of leading multi-campus operations through branch expansions, acquisitions, and operational turnarounds. He has consistently improved student outcomes while delivering strong financial results in highly regulated settings. His expertise includes full P&L oversight, scaling operations in new and existing markets, launching and integrating campuses, stabilizing underperforming locations, optimizing labor and facilities, and implementing structured, metrics-focused execution frameworks that intended to drive margin expansion and enterprise value.

"Joe is a proven operations and growth leader with an exceptional record of steering complex, multi-campus organizations through expansion, integration, and performance optimization," said LeeAnn Rohmann, CEO of Legacy Education. "His deep expertise in disciplined execution, data-driven models, and delivering strong financial results in regulated environments will be invaluable as we accelerate our growth trajectory, including the potential launches of branch campuses and pursuit of strategic M&A opportunities."

Joe is returning to Legacy Education, where he previously served as Campus Director for High Desert Medical College in Temecula. This prior experience gives him intimate knowledge of the Company's culture, mission, and operational foundation, enabling a seamless transition.

"Joe's return to Legacy is a strategic win for our team and stakeholders," added Rohmann. "His proven ability to build high-performing operations and support ambitious growth plans aligns perfectly with our commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare education."

