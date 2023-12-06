Legacy Education selects Blackboard Learn Ultra

Career-oriented institution deepens partnership with Anthology to deliver leading learning experience

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, announced today that Legacy Education has selected Blackboard Learn Ultra as its learning management system (LMS). With three schools on five campuses, the California-based institution delivers career-based programs and selected Blackboard Learn Ultra by Anthology following a competitive review. The institution cited Blackboard Learn's ability to meet the demands of hands-on, lab, online, and classroom-based training, and the power of Anthology's integrated approach to drive key outcomes.

"Careers in healthcare are built on applied skills, and our students require a learning management system that's powerful and flexible enough to provide them," said LeeAnn Rohmann, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Legacy Education. "We have partners in Anthology who understand those demands, who continue to understand our needs as an institution, and whose future-focused integrated approach can align our solutions to ultimately improve retention and help our learners reach their goals."

Blackboard Learn's industry-leading innovation, like the AI Design Assistant within Learn, is inspiring instructors and helping them build more engaging courses more efficiently, allowing them more time to work directly with learners. The AI Design Assistant, the only AI-facilitated tool currently available as part of any major LMS, is among the hundreds of new features released for Blackboard Learn and the result of significant investment in product development and user experience. In October, Anthology announced the next phase of its industry-leading vision for AI, centering on empowering instructors to build more authentic assessments.

"We're pushing the boundaries and delivering innovation that has real, tangible impact on instructors' ability to provide a personalized experience and that empowers them to spend more time on high-value engagement with their learners," said Joe Belenardo, Chief Revenue Officer at Anthology. "Legacy's decision to deepen our existing partnership is a clear sign that institutions are recognizing our investment and the benefits it delivers to their learners and are invested in the direction we're leading the industry."

By replacing Instructure Canvas with Blackboard Learn, Legacy Education is benefiting from a significant reduction in overall cost.  Legacy Education currently deploys Anthology's leading student information system (SIS), Anthology Student.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

About Legacy Education

Legacy Education, LLC is a for-profit, nursing, imaging and allied health education institution operating High Desert Medical College, Integrity College of Health and Central Coast College, accredited institutions, across 5 campuses in California. Our primary focus is rapidly growing allied healthcare training with a secondary emphasis on veterinary and business.

