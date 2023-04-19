Legacy Expeditions and Talent War Group Join Forces with Highlander to Revolutionize Leadership Development Through Outdoor Adventures

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, retired Navy SEAL, Global Gurus Top 30 Leadership Professional, and best-selling author Mike Sarraille announces a groundbreaking partnership between his two leadership organizations, Legacy Expeditions and Talent War Group, and HIGHLANDER, the world's leading global long-distance hiking event series. This collaboration aims to merge leadership development and outdoor adventures to create transformative experiences for individuals and organizations seeking to build high-performing teams.

This innovative partnership will see Sarraille and HIGHLANDER collaborate on designing custom leadership development programs that seamlessly integrate outdoor adventure experiences. Tailored to each organization's specific needs and objectives, these programs will be led by experienced outdoor guides and leadership facilitators.

With over 20 years of experience in leadership development, Mike Sarraille is the CEO/Founder of Talent War Group, a leadership development and executive search company, and the co-founder of Legacy Expeditions, an extreme adventure company. Sarraille's expertise has been applied to numerous organizations, including Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, to enhance leadership capabilities and build high-performing teams. With a passion for outdoor adventure experiences, Sarraille has developed essential leadership skills including decision-making, communication, and resilience.

Sarraille expresses his enthusiasm: "I am excited to partner with HIGHLANDER to promote leadership development and outdoor adventure. We can develop the skills and mindset necessary to lead effectively in any environment by challenging ourselves outdoors. I look forward to working with Jurica and his team to create meaningful and impactful experiences for individuals and organizations."

"We are thrilled to partner with Mike, which will enable us to bring our shared vision of leadership development and outdoor adventure to even more individuals," enthused HIGHLANDER CEO, Jurica Barac. "With Mike's exceptional leadership expertise and extensive experience with the outdoors, our collaboration is a perfect match, and we are eager to witness the incredible impact we can create together."

HIGHLANDER was founded in Croatia in 2017 when three friends decided to share their love and passion for long-distance hiking and have since gained global recognition for its unparalleled hiking experiences. With more than 40 events in over 20 different countries, HIGHLANDER has become a go-to adventure for those looking to explore some of the most stunning landscapes across the globe.

This year, HIGHLANDER announced its continued U.S. expansion in 2023 with the return of its Big Bear Lake Adventure, allowing participants to explore the breathtaking unworldly landscapes of California's natural wonder. The Big Bear Lake Adventure is the first of many HIGHLANDER events this year across the US, in addition to scheduled events in the United Kingdom, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Georgia, Italy, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Spain, Slovenia, and the United Arab Emirates.

